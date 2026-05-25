‘Girlfriend Thinks It’s Overrated’ Wyndham Clark’s Celebration Plans Take Center Stage After Stunning Craig Ranch Win

After two years of drought, Wyndham Clark has finally ended the PGA Tour curse at TPC Craig Ranch. He did so in an emphatic fashion. Beating Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim to win the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson by 3 strokes. And despite his girlfriend’s protests, Clark has a big celebration planned for winning the $10.3 million event.

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“Well, we originally had a reservation at Carbone. My girlfriend thinks it’s overrated, and I think it’s one of the greatest places ever,” Clark told the reporters. He added, “I wanted to take her there and prove it was great, but I’ve had to move it back and had to double the size of the party. That will be at Carbone, and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

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Carbone is an Italian-American restaurant based in Dallas, Texas. Led by Chef Mario Carbone, the restaurant has been in business since 2022. They also have a flagship store based in New York, which has received a Michelin star. They have another branch in Miami as well. However, the Dallas branch doesn’t have one yet. But Clark still seems to be a big fan of the restaurant. Now that he is celebrating with many more people around him, he will have a lot more fun as well.

Speaking of having a bigger party, Clark also said, “Any time you win and any time you do it in the fashion I did is very special. At Pebble, I didn’t have any family and friends. This one, I had my girlfriend, my brother, and his fiancée, and a bunch of other friends. So this one is very special in that sense. This will be a little bit more of a fun celebration because I have friends and family here.”

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Unlike the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, which ended in the third round due to bad weather, the 2026 CJ Cup Byron Nelson finished after 72 holes. After he made his putt on the 18th hole, Clark knew that he was clear for the win in Texas. And he had a huge group of family and friends waiting on the sidelines to celebrate with him. He first embraced his girlfriend, Emily Tanner. That was followed by the rest of the loved ones who were there to watch him win.

Imago March 7, 2025: Wyndham Clark on the 10th tee during second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard held at Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, FL. Romeo T Guzman/CSM Orlando USA – ZUMAcg2_ 20250307_faf_cg2_043 Copyright: xRomeoxGuzmanx

The win at TPC Craig Ranch didn’t come easy for Wyndham Clark. It was packed with bruises, near penalties, and a whole lot of criticism.

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Wyndham Clark’s tough battle in Texas to end his two-year winless streak

Beating Si Woo Kim and Scottie Scheffler at TPC Craig Ranch was not easy. Both of them gave Wyndham Clark a run for his money throughout the 72 holes of the tournament. He bled, pleaded, and tried all the tricks up his sleeve to steal the victory in the end.

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In the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Clark had a mysterious nose-bleeding incident. No, he wasn’t overwhelmed by the heated contest at TPC Craig Ranch. The winner of the $10.3 million event admitted that he had a cut on his nose. He only realized that he was wounded once he started bleeding a round or two later on Saturday.

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On Sunday, he was involved in a heated conversation with two rules officials over the position of the ball. Clark believed the ball was sitting on still water. However, the tournament officials thought otherwise. His persistence nearly got him penalized. But he was instead let go with a warning.

But the tough battle is over now, and it’s time for Wyndham Clark to celebrate. He can enjoy his triumphant victory and have an amazing meal with his loved ones at Carbone.