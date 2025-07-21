Golf Coach Who Fell Out With Tiger Woods Offers Blunt Take On Scottie Scheffler Comparisons

Scottie Scheffler has triumphed at Royal Portrush! And with that, he has set himself up for some unbelievable career records. After winning the Masters Tournament twice in 2022 and 2024, the world #1 captured two other majors in 2025. His first triumph came at Quail Hollow, where he beat Harris English and everyone else by 5 strokes. After winning the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler was a favorite again in The Open in Northern Ireland. With English at runner-up once again, Scheffler won the last major of the season by 4 strokes, moving a step closer to a Career Grand Slam. Some might say he’s following the footsteps of his mentor, Tiger Woods.

The Open Championship win was bound to draw comparisons. When Scheffler was questioned about it himself, he modestly replied with, “I still think they’re a bit silly. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf,” as confirmed by Kyle Porter on X. Reposting the same tweet with his own quote, Woods’s former coach, Hank Haney also chipped in with his opinion on the comparision. He stated, “No one has ever played the game better than Tiger,” pushing all claims of Scheffler getting close to the 82-time PGA Tour champion aside.

Of course, there were going to be people who mentioned Jack Nicklaus in the comments. Someone also suggested that Scottie Scheffler might follow Byron Nelson’s path and retire in his prime. But the fact is, if anyone has made golf look as easy after Woods, it is Scheffler. And there are certainly quite a few parallels to be drawn between the two. One of them being how the Dallas local has been subconsciously chasing Woods’s record of most weeks as the world #1. Scheffler is currently sitting at the top for 149 weeks. He is ranked third in the overall list behind Greg Norman at 331 and the 15-time major winner at 683.

Another interesting fact was shared by Golf Digest recently that showed how the two great golfers are following similar paths. It took both Tiger and Scottie 1,197 days from their first major to win their fourth. Still only 29, Scheffler has a long way to go before he will be able to come close to many of Woods’s feats. However, looking at the current generation of golfers, if anyone is capable of climbing the mountain, it is certainly the world #1. Even if he needs to stay the world #1 beyond August 2035 to beat one of Woods’s biggest records.

Coming back to Haney’s tweet, his favorability for Woods comes as a huge surprise to many. Especially considering the history both of them share. Let’s try to understand what spoiled the dynamic between Tiger and Hank.

Why does Hank Haney’s support of Tiger Woods over Scottie Scheffler not make sense?

Hank Haney and Tiger Woods made a great team from 2004 to 2010. During this period, the latter added 31 PGA Tour titles and 6 major championships to his trophy cabinet. However, after the major accident on November 27, 2009, Woods went out of action and didn’t need Haney’s services anymore. While the two had a cordial separation back then, things got complicated between the two in 2012 after Hank released his book, ‘The Big Miss.’ The golf legend wasn’t pleased with the content of the book and publicly claimed it was “unprofessional.” Haney also fought back, claiming that he only shared his side of the story as he recalled it. That was the first instance of disagreement between the two.

Fast forward to 2019, and Haney got into the wrong kind of spotlight once again. In a radio show about the U.S. Women’s Open, the swing coach said, “I’m gonna predict a Korean [will win]. That’s gonna be my prediction. I couldn’t name you, like, six players on the LPGA Tour.” His comments were viewed as derogatory towards gender and race by The Guardian, and Tiger Woods also agreed with the same. Hearing what his former boss had to say, Hank Haney was quick to suggest how he shouldn’t hold such an opinion, considering his history of disloyalty.

With the swing coach speaking in favor of the PGA Tour legend against Scottie Scheffler, it does raise the question: Are things all good again between Hank Haney and Tiger Woods?