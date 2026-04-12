Golf Community Livid as Sergio Garcia Damages Augusta National in Anger Tantrum

Things are only getting worse for Sergio Garcia in the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament. The Spanish veteran had managed a 5-over par in 54 holes so far. He would have hoped to improve his position on the leaderboard on Sunday. But after a series of errors, he was already adding strokes to his score. And that’s when he finally snapped.

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Many news outlets shared a video of Garcia losing his cool at Augusta National. Playing the par-5 Pink Dogwood, he hit a poor drive that was heading straight towards the trees. The Spaniard saw the trajectory of the ball and was quite frustrated about it. So much so that he drove his driver down into the grass of the tee zone multiple times.

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Reports revealed that he managed to smash the tee box, then the water cooler, and finally ended up breaking his driver. That’s a lot of damage for one poorly hit drive.

Surprisingly, he was still able to save the hole. He sank the ball in the four strokes he had left on the second hole. Although that was the only hole he could manage to score a par on. In the first four holes he has played so far, he has managed to score three bogeys. That has brought his score up to 8-over par. He has also dropped from 48th to 52nd on the leaderboard because of it.

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As he continues to play the final round, he would be happy that he doesn’t have access to a mobile device. His actions have left the golf community infuriated. And fans are not holding back on the LIV Golf pro in the comments section.

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Netizens left frustrated over Sergio Garcia’s misconduct at Augusta National

After the evidence of the incident was revealed, fans were surprised at how a veteran golfer like Sergio Garcia could act this way.

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One of them specifically mentioned, “Remotely understandable when he was 18. Not anymore.”

They believe that such emotional reactions can be expected from 18-year-olds who are just starting out in their career. But after the status Garcia has achieved over the last three decades, he shouldn’t be acting so immaturely. Interestingly, he has been a professional golfer for 27 years.

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Someone shared, “A reminder that he did the same thing at the Open.”

They also posted a clip of the Spanish veteran breaking his driver at Royal Portrush last year. Hence, he was forced to play the final round of the 2025 Open Championship without his driver. It was one of the wildest moments from last year.

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A fan said, “I was OK with him winning a Green Jacket, but otherwise he’s a tool.”

They acknowledge that Garcia is good enough to be a former Masters Tournament champion. However, they don’t seem to respect him as a person. This is not the first time someone from the community has mentioned it. In fact, fans have also admitted that they started losing respect for him over the years.

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One of the fans wrote, “Sheesh LIV ambassadors this week – 🤡.”

All 10 LIV Golf players participating in the 2026 Masters Tournament have struggled so far. In fact, one of the most shocking missed cuts on Friday was that of the Crushers GC captain, Bryson DeChambeau. Garcia’s actions are only doing more damage to their status at Augusta National.

Lastly, a comment read, “If a 10 year-old did what Sergio did on number two they would remove him from the course the masters should do the same.”

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The fan believes Garcia shouldn’t get any special treatment just because he is a former Masters Tournament champion. Misconduct should be banned, no matter the status of the individual.