Golf Creator Brad Dalke Calls for Prayers After Wife Is Rushed to Hospital Over Health Complications

Brad Dalke is enjoying life on a professional level after he grabbed a lot of big wins recently. But his home life has been a bit of a mess lately. The golf content creator revealed that his wife, Abbie Dalke, had been in the hospital for the past three days. And he gave regular updates through her recovery as she fought a tough battle.

The Good Good Golf member tweeted, “2nd straight day at the hospital. Would appreciate any prayers for my wife Abbie. We found some answers finally today so that is a huge positive! Been a stressful last few days,” on December 4, to first reveal that they were in the hospital.

Then a day later, he shared another post with a caption, “This girl is tough as nails… She has had the worst 3 days imaginable and has been so positive and strong through it all. Everything is trending in the right direction but we’ll find out a lot tomorrow! Keep praying if you can!” just a few hours ago.

The couple mentioned that Abbie had to be hospitalized because of a sudden vision loss. The pictures didn’t show any visible physical injuries other than that.

It does seem that she is making great progress and possibly regaining her vision. As per the last update from Dalke, his wife has recovered quite a lot and they are expecting a positive response from their doctor in the next 24 hours. Hopefully, Brad will also share more details about Abbie’s condition and that she has made full recovery.

While things might be difficult in the medical facility, the couple aren’t letting that get into their head. Let’s see how they are keeping themselves busy and distracted from letting the environment get to them.

Brad Dalke is keeping the mood up for his wife

“My entertainer 🫶🏻,” captioned Abbie Dalke in her story as she posted a video of her husband, Brad Dalke, trying to keep her happy in the hospital. What was the golf content creator doing? In the confined space of their private room, he was channeling his inner Michael Jackson to perform a moonwalk.

Brad was also taking pictures with his wife and sharing them on Instagram. Calling her “Tough as nails,” when she’s worn out, lying on bed, and recovering from her health crisis brought a smile to her face.

The picture from their second day in the hospital showed them watching Polar Express together. They would have also talked about Dalke’s big win in the Internet Invitational a few days ago. Good Good Golf signing a contract with the PGA Tour to host an event in 2026 would have also been a great topic of conversation.