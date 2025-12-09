Golf Creator Brad Dalke Opens Up About Alcohol Struggles Amid Wife’s Health Scare

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

The Dalke family has been through a lot recently. What seemed like a minor hospital emergency to the fans turned into a shocking revelation of a miscarriage. The couple still expressed how grateful they were to have survived the heartbreaking week. Hours later, Brad Dalke joined Gary Williams to talk about another big struggle he faced in the past.

He was a part of the latest episode of the 5 Clubs Podcast. During one of the segments, the host questioned him about his struggles with alcoholism at a very young age when he was rising through the ranks as a pro golfer.

Dalke told Williams, “I went down the dark path. My identity was so wrapped up in golf, scores went sideways, and my identity was lost. It was stressful, and I got into alcohol issues. I almost died from alcohol. That was just the wake-up call.”

As an amateur golfer, Dalke had found a lot of fame and success. He had won the 2011 AJGA Thunderbird Invitational and the 2013 AJGA PING Invitational as a junior. The 26-year-old had also earned a spot in the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup team. His defining performance was in the 2016 U.S. Amateur, where he finished as the runner-up behind Curtis Luck.

In 2017, Dalke also earned a spot in the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. He missed the cut in both events, but was still impressive enough for a teenager. Despite that, the golf creator just couldn’t break through the ranks in the big leagues. He remained out of the spotlight once he turned pro.

But he confirmed that golf has not been his primary focus recently after the near-death experience due to alcohol. Dalke expressed how his life has been much better ever since he left alcohol, stating that he will be three years sober on “December 12”.

Just because he missed out on a career as a pro doesn’t mean Brad Dalke isn’t achieving anything in golf anymore. He has accomplished a lot as a golf influencer as well.

Brad Dalke’s contribution to pro golf as an influencer

Being a pro golfer may not be on the horizon, but Brad Dalke is still involved in professional golf majorly by being a creator. He is a part of the famed golf content creation group, Good Good Golf.

The group recently signed a huge deal with the PGA Tour for 2026. They will be hosting a FedEx Cup Fall event next season called the Good Good Championship. They have also confirmed the revival of the Big Break, a popular event that was discontinued in 2015. It will be used as a qualifying event to give players a chance to earn a spot in the Good Good Championship.

Brad Dalke also managed to win a PGA Tour event, the Creator Classic, back in August 2025. Although it wasn’t a pro event, the 26-year-old still proved that he had the skills to beat the field at East Lake against some of the best golf content creators in the world. Giving up alcohol and focusing on his work has really paid off for Brad Dalke.