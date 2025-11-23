Golf Fans All Issue Same Complaint About PGA Tour Pro’s ‘Unfair’ Treatment at RSM Classic 2025

All Ricky Castillo needed was a T3 finish to retain his place on the PGA Tour. At least that is what Flushing It said in its tweet. What does he end up doing? The 24-year-old shoots an 8-under 62. No one can move him from the third position now. As compelling as that story is, fans didn’t witness most of it on a live broadcast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On X, Monday Q Info pointed out, “The round going from Ricky Castillo is absolutely ridiculous, to keep his job, and we didn’t even see his tee shot on 18. And his second shot was on delay. Shot link had his approach probably 2 mins ago.”

With Sami Valimaki fighting for the title, the broadcast was focused on everything he does. Fans didn’t get to witness what Castillo was doing on the 18th hole. A bogey would have ended his dreams. Instead, he nearly scored a 21-foot birdie before sinking a 1-inch par to celebrate another year on the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Set up the drama, tell his story. Tell what each shot means. Follow him up 18. Also he’s one off the damn lead,” pleaded the Monday Q Info team. He was still in the running to win the 2025 RSM Classic. If Valimaki had dropped a stroke, then Castillo could have gotten into contention to battle for the title.

However, Max McGreevy denied him that opportunity. He ended up going 22-under par, 1 stroke better than Castillo. That pushed him out of the top 100 on the FedEx Cup leaderboard as well. But the 24-year-old still deserved the spotlight for his last hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even the fans agreed with what Monday Q Info had to say. And they spoke their minds in the comments.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens complain about the PGA Tour’s poor coverage of Ricky Castillo’s journey

Ricky Castillo went from needing to finish at T3 to recording the second-lowest score of the round. That was enough to push him 14 places up to the solo third spot on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, Sami Valimaki’s performance pushed him down to 102nd on the FedEx Cup rankings. He has received conditional PGA Tour status. But fans were disappointed they couldn’t watch it.

One of the fans mentioned, “There’s more to the RSM than who’s in contention for the title!” Everyone understands that Sami Valimaki was winning his first PGA Tour title. But he still had 5 holes to play before achieving that goal. The Golf Channel could have chosen to focus on Ricky Castillo’s 18th hole just for a few minutes. None of the fans would have missed out on watching Valimaki winning the title in the end.

Speaking about the compelling storytelling in the sport in general, someone wrote, “Golf broadcasting usually doesn’t dig. But they still talk about ‘angles’ on soft golf courses, too. They’re just not great all the time.” Golf broadcasts have always been problematic. Even during Ludvig Aberg’s Genesis Invitational win, the cameras weren’t focused on him. Instead, they were chasing around Rory McIlroy, who wasn’t in contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excited by what he delivered on Sunday, a fan said, “Final round 62 trying to keep his card is impressive.” Castillo was certainly put in a crunch situation. He did the best he could to try to make it out of it. While he may only have conditional PGA Tour status, the 24-year-old will still be able to play plenty of events in 2026 to make up for it.

One of the fans compared The Golf Channel’s coverage of the RSM Classic to “Internet invitational.” For context, the YouTube event focused most of its coverage on the biggest name in the golf content creation space. That strategy works with the kind of content they are creating. However, fans expected more from the coverage of a professional golf event.