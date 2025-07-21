Golf Fans All Say Same Thing as Big Bryson DeChambeau Decision Finalized by Keegan Bradley

Back in early June 2025, Bryson DeChambeau and every other potential candidate for the Team U.S. Ryder Cup squad received shocking news. The official website of the event had confirmed that Scottie Scheffler had mathematically qualified for the team. That meant only 11 more spots remained for qualification and for Keegan Bradley to choose from. With the captain wanting to fill one of the top 6 spots himself, that created further conflict of interest in the dressing room of the team. Now, reports suggest Bradley has given another big name some relief heading into Bethpage.

Moments ago, NUCLR GOLF tweeted a quote from the Team U.S. captain. Bradley confirmed the status of another golfer for the Ryder Cup. The tweet read, “🚨🇺🇸🏆 JUST IN: U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley confirmed to @SI_Golf that Bryson DeChambeau will be on the team at Bethpage: ‘Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup….He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.'”

With the message, Bradley has confirmed DeChambeau’s presence on Team U.S. even before the final leaderboard was determined. In fact, it hadn’t even been updated after the conclusion of The Open 2025 that saw the Crushers GC captain finish T10. However, it is a fact that DeChambeau has been an impactful individual on and off the course.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Apart from being a spectacular golfer, he is also widely popular and has a great influence in the community. His energy and passion are truly unmatched, even if they are deemed ‘cringeworthy’ by the fans at times. DeChambeau has also led from the front to make golf more accessible to the younger generation. His efforts on YouTube and other channels make him an extremely marketable and positive figure in any team.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Speaking of the fans, the community didn’t shy away from reacting to the latest update from Bradley. In fact, most of them had the same thing to say about DeChambeau’s confirmation in the 2025 Ryder Cup squad.

The internet applauds Keegan Bradley for his firm decision regarding Bryson DeChambeau

It’s one thing to root for him to qualify on merit behind closed doors; it’s another to claim he’s one of the best in the world in public. Keeping the PGA Tour/LIV Golf politics aside, for Keegan Bradley to make such bold claims about Bryson DeChambeau really left a positive impression on the fans. As someone wrote, “Keegan isn’t playing those games, he wants to win.” It’s evident to them and everyone else that Bradley is not interested in picking sides. Instead, he wants to present the strongest front at Bethpage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is not the first time the Team U.S. captain has spoken in favor of LIV Golf and its players. After the Team U.S. dinner preceding the 2025 Truist Championship, Bradley had even said, “Winning on the LIV is difficult. You can see guys — winning a LIV event is a big deal,” validating the efforts of DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and everyone who has helped bring success ot LIV Golf. So it doesn’t come as a surprise when another fan also commented, “All political BS aside… this is the correct move if it ends up being a captains pick.” While DeChambeau has not been confirmed for Bethpage like Scheffler, Bradley’s message suggests that even if he doesn’t make the team on points, he will be a captain’s pick.

Another comment read, “Not a Bryson fan but he’s perfect for a Ryder Cup. It will be fun to have him!” The 31-year-old has been in spectacular form over the last couple of years. However, he doesn’t boast a great record in the Ryder Cup. In 2018, he lost all 3 matches he played in, despite having teammates like Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods for two foursome rounds. DeChambeau went undefeated in 2021 with a draw and a win, teaming up with Scheffler and an individual win. Overall, his stats read 2 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. He was overlooked by Zach Johnson in 2023.

Continuing to show support for the 2-time U.S. Open champion, one of the fans wrote, “Not a big LIV fan but Bryson is too talented not to be on the Ryder Cup team!” DeChambeau is certainly one of the best golfers in the world right now. He has finished in the top 10 in 6 of the last 8 majors he has played in. Very few can claim that they hold a better record. The win at Pinehurst No. 2 against Ryder Cup rival Rory McIlroy helps him build his case even further.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lastly, speaking of the advantage DeChambeau will give Team U.S., someone said, “I’m so happy they will add the 4 man scramble format. Bryson will get them close for those easy birdies.” The LIV Golf pro is a beast off the tee, and his long-range drives will certainly give the team a huge boost. Pairing him with an expert in the short game in foursomes will be the ideal strategy.