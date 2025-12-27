Golf Fans Call Out ESPN Over Big TGL Blunder Ahead of Season 2

When is TGL season two beginning? Fans have been made aware that the second season is about to kick off early. They released the complete schedule of the season, along with the big match between the co-owners’ teams back in October 2025. Since then, everyone knew that the new season would kick off on Sunday, December 28, 2025. However, ESPN is advertising it otherwise.

As per the latest tweet of ESPN, the second TGL season is about to begin on Saturday! Fried Egg Golf’s PJ Clark picked on it and questioned what the network was trying to advertise. He wrote, “Do… do they know TGL starts tomorrow? TGL starts tomorrow, right? Am I losing it? What day is it?”

To answer his questions, today is Saturday. It’s the day ESPN has advertised the second season of TGL to tee off. And yes, TGL is supposed to start tomorrow. Finally, no, Clark is not losing it. But a few people surely are.

One of them would probably be ESPN’s Social Media manager for not cross-checking the calendar before posting the advertisement. They would probably be getting grilled more intensely than a criminal in an interrogation room.

Second is the ESPN network. The entire golf community is questioning them for their mistakes. Even if this can be pushed down to a human error, how many people does this need to be passed down through before it gets posted?

Lastly, the golf fans themselves are losing it. While many caught on, some might have gone into panic mode and looked for the best source of streaming to avoid missing a single minute of action.

But we’re here to talk about what the netizens had to say about ESPN and the butchering of their promotion of the event. So let’s read it from the fans.

Fans turn ESPN’s TGL mistake into a nightmare

After everything that happened in 2025, fans were excited to watch their favorite stars back at the SoFi Center. And one of them was excited to watch Cameron Young. But ESPN’s mistake really caught them by surprise.

“I literally saw the notification and thought I was losing my mind. Checked on the TV schedule for today to see nothing. You would think they would be prepared for the rebirth of Superstar Cam Young,” they wrote. Another fan also said, “Same. I had to go check the calendar to make sure it wasn’t the 28th today.”

Young will be representing New York GC alongside Xander Schauffele and Matt Fitzpatrick. After winning his first PGA Tour title and showcasing incredible strokeplay at Bethpage, he has become a crowd favorite. Understandably, fans don’t want to miss him playing in TGL.

Despite our claims that it was a human error, one fan stated, “The only thing missing is ‘Would you like ChatGTP to make this message more personal…'”, They believe AI was involved in helping ESPN create the post. Honestly, bad prompts do lead to inaccurate data. So we can’t really blame ChatGTP [or ChatGPT] here. It’s still a human error.

Pushing the blame away from ESPN, Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine said, “at TGL every day is saturday.” Well, the fast-paced action, loud music, and hammer throw do turn it into a Saturday Night Party. He might be onto something here.

Questioning ESPN’s priorities with their collaborations with TMRW Sports, someone said, “Do they know when TGL starts at allllllllll.” Last time around, the network didn’t have any issues related to streaming or scheduling. But they seem to have lost interest in the second season even before it started.