Golf Fans Are Convinced Tiger Woods Is Hinting at Comeback From Injury in ‘Sun Day Red’ Update

The Big Cat is back on the prowl! While Tiger Woods has been cheering on his son Charlie as he climbs the junior amateur ranks, the 82-time PGA Tour champion has also been focusing on his own road to recovery, aiming for a long-awaited return to competitive golf. The 82-time PGA Tour champion has also been spending time with his new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump. Fans caught a glimpse of his recent ‘shredded’ transformation as well. Happy, in love, and in good health, the latest report reveals that Woods might be moving to the next stage in his life. And that has got everyone excited.

In a recent post by Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods’s apparel brand, the 15-time major winner is seen in action. Yes, you read that right. Fans can see a silhouette of Mr. T driving off the tee inside what looks like a garage with an iron. The outside is a lush, open grass with dunes and trees up ahead. In a typical Tiger fashion, he follows every ball after he strikes it, trying to judge where it’s heading. After showing him hitting a few drives, the video ended with the Sun Day Red logo.

While it could simply be an ad or a teaser for a new apparel release, fans were quick to speculate that it might mean something more. The sight of Woods repeatedly pounding drives sparked whispers of a potential comeback, especially given his long rehab journey and recent signs of peak fitness. For many, the video felt less like marketing and more like a quiet signal that the Big Cat might be ready to return.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Day Red (@sundayred) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

Considering the possibility got everyone pumped up. There was only one tune playing in the entire comment section. Let’s see how all the fans expressed themselves on the possible return of Tiger Woods to professional golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tiger Woods’s possible return to golf breaks the internet

Watching Tiger Woods in action again was bound to get everyone excited. But if Sun Day Red was not planning to push the 82-time PGA Tour champion’s return, then they may have sent out the wrong message. Either way, everyone is pumped for the possible comeback. As one of the fans said, “I hope this means a full major schedule for 2026, at least. Golf is so much better when TW tees it up. It’s pretty boring without him to be honest…” They are already anticipating a 50-year-0ld Woods playing 4 majors in 2026 even before he has confirmed his return. The last time he did that was in 2024. It would be too much to expect him to play all 4 of the toughest tournaments of the season on his return from a long injury.

Some just took it as a hint that Woods is preparing for a possible comeback. Someone wrote, “I think this means Tiger is on the comeback trail. Let’s go.” Another said something similar by commenting, “Hint of come back..” They are hoping that Woods is practicing to get back on the course as he is nearing his date of return. He went under the knife for an Achilles tendon back in May 2025. Based on the 4-6 months of recovery timeline, the 82-time PGA Tour champion should be fit for action for the 2025 Hero World Challenge. We’ll see whether it turns into a reality.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then one of the followers of the brand didn’t want to leave it to assumptions. They straight-up questioned the big cat, “Are you back @tigerwoods?” Woods hasn’t responded yet, but that is certainly the best approach to get a definitive answer to the biggest question of the season.

If he is planning to return, then there was someone who had a great suggestion for him. A fan said, “Just saying, he should play the @puertoricoopen. Mostly flat, not crazy long and would give him the chance of winning a tournament he’s never won before…” It’s ironic of them to mention the 2026 Puerto Rico Open. If Woods does return in the 2026 edition of the event, then he might face off against the defending champion and the brand ambassador of Sun Day Red, Karl Vilips. The fact that the big cat hand-picked Vilips for the role in Sun Day Red, their dynamic on the course will be quite interesting to watch.