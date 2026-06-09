Golf Fans Emotional as Korn Ferry Tour Pro Leaves Family Behind for U.S. Open Despite Winning $1M Event

Ben Kohles’ triumph at the BMW Charity Pro-Am didn’t go unnoticed. Not just because he delivered a dominant performance; he did beat the field by four strokes to grab the Steering Wheel and take home the $180,000 paycheck. Despite that, he wasn’t satisfied. The 36-year-old had another goal in mind as he rushed to the parking lot to make his way to the next venue.

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No, he wasn’t going to the next destination for a Korn Ferry Tour event. Instead, Kohles had a major reason he couldn’t miss the action in Rockville. That is where he was supposed to play the 2026 U.S. Open Qualifier this morning. The event was being held on the North Course of the Woodmont Country Club. So he decided to leave his family behind during the celebration and proceed towards his next goal. His two daughters, Charlotte and Cash, were on the course on Sunday to watch him win.

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Kohles had to travel about 87 miles from the South Carolina course of the BMW Charity Pro-Am to the airport. He must have caught the first flight to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, or Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to make it to Maryland. Either of the airports is within 30 miles of the course.

Hours later, Kohles has already started delivering on the course at Woodmont Country Club. He is sitting in second place, one stroke behind Jackson Suber after completing three holes of the second round with 8-under par on the leaderboard. Winning the 2026 BMW Charity Pro-Am and following that up by qualifying for the U.S. Open would be a great way to end an amazing run for the 36-year-old. Especially if he is going to be on the field at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in a week.

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That said, fans were impressed with the level of commitment Ben Kohles showed towards his career. And they shared their thoughts about it in the comments.

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Ben Kohles’ drive to succeed wins over the netizens

Traveling over 500 miles to play two events within a day shows how hungry Ben Kohles is to achieve it all. And the fans understand and acknowledge his efforts.

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One of them said, “Yes, but the grind is worth it when the prize money is in the millions on the PGA Tour.”

Winning on the Korn Ferry Tour got him a $180,000 paycheck. However, capturing even a non-Signature event title on the PGA Tour would have helped him earn ten times more on the PGA Tour. So while his efforts on KFT are viable, his focus will always be to make it to the big leagues. Interestingly, Eugenio Chacarra tried a different strategy as he pursued a PGA Tour card through his DP World Tour eligibility instead of pushing for a U.S. Open spot.

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Another fan wrote, “Big two days brewing for Ben Kohles! He’s currently solo 2nd in Rockville with four U.S. Open spots on the line.”

All Kohles needs to do is finish within the top-5 of the U.S. Open qualifier in Maryland. Once he achieves the feat, he will have confirmed a spot at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Considering how he has played after just one round, it seems that he is well on his way to achieving that feat.

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Someone else commented, “Nice job by the KFT media team w/this vid & clip…very cool to see.”

Covering his victory on the Korn Ferry Tour was certainly essential. However, it was quite good of the media to ensure they also broadcast his actions after he had already triumphed in South Carolina.

A comment read, “Respect the hustle. Best of luck to him.”

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That has been a common sentiment among most of the fans. Everyone acknowledges the hard work Kohles is putting in to achieve his dreams. Not many would be upset if he ends up winning the qualifier as well. That is what another fan also believes: “The Dream Team keeps grinding! Go get’em, Ben!”