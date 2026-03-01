Golf Fans Weigh In as Billy Horschel’s Day Goes From Bad to Worse at Cognizant Classic

Code red! We have got a club down on the PGA National Champion Course! Billy Horschel was sitting too close for comfort to a tree when hitting his approach shot 183 yards away from the par-4 14th hole. He knew he needed a lot of power to cover the distance from the native area where his ball was lying. Unfortunately, that one swing cost him an iron for the remaining round.

The PGA Tour X account tweeted a clip of Horschel hitting his approach shot on the hole. He swung the club to the best of his ability knowin that the tree was in the way. And his worst fear turned to reality as the club hit the wood on the follow-through and cracked in half. Teasing Horschel, the tweet read, “Tree: 1, Club: 0.”

The PGA Tour pro couldn’t even save the hole after his strong effort. His ball still went wide to the left of the green. It landed 35 yards away from the cup into the rough. Horschel needed three more strokes to complete the hole. That guaranteed a 1-over par on the hole and a +2 for the day up to that point.

Things didn’t get any better for Horschel after that. He ended up scoring a double bogey on the par-4 16th hole as well. His only saving grace was the birdie on the par-5 18th. That helped him bring his total for the round down to 3-over 74. But the poor run on Championship Sunday guarantees that he will finish at the bottom end of the leaderboard close to the cutline.

Horschel had already faced issues in the second round after a fan heckled him on the par-3 15th hole. That may have caused him to score a triple bogey on the hole.

Fans were intrigued by the powerful shot Horschel hit with his iron. And they had a variety of opinions to share about it.

Billy Horschel’s broken club draws interesting reactions

After watching Billy Horschel’s club dangle after cracking, the fans had some creative responses to advertise his powerful swing.

One of them said, “That’s a leverage play gone wrong.”

They are teasing Horschel for not being able to control his back swing despite knowing that there was a tree in the way. While he didn’t find the target on the green, he also managed to destroy the club he hit the ball with. There’s no winning for the 39-year-old at that point.

But one thing everyone would agree with is that he hit a “Power swing!”

As the netizen pointed out, it’s not easy to hit the ball clean from the controlled angle, knowing that you’re going to eventually run into an immovable object. But Horschel was determined to power through with his swing to ensure he gets as close to the cup as possible. Shockingly enough, he not only broke his club, but he also overhit the ball.

Interestingly, someone believes that “It broke from the ground,” while another said, “It was broken before impact.”

If that had been the case, then the club would have started dangling midair long before Horschel hit the tree. It held its shape until the very last point at which it made contact with the tree.

Someone sarcastically suggested, “Throw a little overseed on it and it will be fine.”

Hopefully, they were talking about the divot that Horschel took while swinging the ball. There is no amount of overseeding that can save that club anymore. That’s the last of it any fan will be seeing in a golf event.