Golf Influencer Reveals ‘Surreal’ Phil Mickelson Moment Days After LIV Pro Publicly Reached Out to Him

Apart from Bryson DeChambeau, if there is anyone who has really got a hang of YouTube golf, it’s Phil Mickelson. He’s the only other professional golfer who has crossed over to the digital side of the sport and found great success and a lot of fan following. His popularity has helped Phil Mickelson and the HyFlyers gain over 17.4 million views with just 24 videos. But it’s not just the content creator in him that has helped him gain so much success. Apparently, Phil also studies golf content very closely.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That’s what surprised Robby Berger of Bob Does Sports when he joined Grant Horvat for a challenge. The two were discussing one of their strokes on a hole when, out of nowhere, Horvat brought up Mickelson. “How about Phil, though? He truly watches every single one of your Instagram… He knows them word for word; Phil Mickelson.” Robby, who has been starstruck and dismissed by Rory McIlroy in the past, was already quite cautious about meeting his idols. However, his faith was restored when Mickelson revealed that he watches his videos.

Still, Berger was shaking his head towards the end as he, too, couldn’t believe Mickelson did that. The Bob Does Sports host told Horvat, “You’ve got to realize, too, my dad watching that clip, that is so surreal. You know what I mean? Maybe it’s become more normalized because he’s in YouTube golf, but that’s Phil Mickelson talking.” As Rob mentions, even though Mickelson also creates content, he is still a multi-major winner, one of Tiger Woods’s toughest rivals, and a legend of golf. To have him intently follow your content must be an overwhelming experience for Robby Berger, and he couldn’t be more excited about it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even Grant Horvat couldn’t help but emphasize how mind-boggling it is to think that someone like Phil Mickelson is an avid follower of a non-professional golf content creator. Berger also mentioned how he thought Horvat’s dad must be really happy to see his son collaborate with the greats of the game. And Grant admitted that his dad was also pretty excited about him getting the opportunity. In fact, Steve Horvat also made a special request to his son.

“My dad really wants to meet Phil. He has not met him yet. We got to make that happen eventually,” said Grant. Considering that Steve played golf professionally, it would be great to have the father and son team up to take on Mickelson and a partner of his choosing. That would be an interesting challenge in one of the upcoming episodes of the Grant Horvat Golf YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

As exciting as that episode might be, Grant Horvat’s journey so far has been just as enthralling. And he and Robby discussed how unbelievable it is to get the opportunity to collaborate with someone like Phil Mickelson.

Grant Horvat recollects the moment he broke the Phil Mickelson collaboration news to his dad

Just like every proud father, Grant Horvat mentioned how his dad always keeps up with his career, “My dad just watches every video (I make).” That prompted Bob to ask, “When you told him you were going to do the series with him (Phil Mickelson), was he ecstatic? Your dad?” Considering how closely Steve follows his son’s channel, he would have been one of the first ones to receive the news about Grant’s collaboration with Phil.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Horvat revealed that his father found it hard to believe that someone like Mickelson would want to be a part of a YouTube golf video. He said, “I remember telling him. But I feel like a lot of people probably didn’t think it was real. You say you’re going to do a series with Phil Mickelson, until it actually happens. You know, it’s one thing saying it until it actually happens.”

It’s not difficult to imagine it being surreal for the YouTube golfer, considering Lefty’s status in golf. However, once Grant Horvat’s video with Phil Mickelson came out, it was one of his highest-viewed videos back then, with 2.7 million views. Since then, the two have collaborated for multiple events.