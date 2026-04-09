Golf Legends Rips PGA Tour Over Brooks Koepka’s Reinstatement: ‘Supposed to Be Banned’

Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tom Watson kicked off the Masters Tournament 2026 as the honorary starters. And while the Golden Bear’s breakfast ball incident made everyone laugh, it was Watson’s comments on Brooks Koepka‘s return that caught a lot of attention. Especially since he didn’t agree with Brian Rolapp’s decision.

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A reporter asked Watson to share his views on Koepka’s reinstatement. And he had quite an elaborate response for it.

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“The TOUR made a decision to renege on what they promised when the players left for LIV. They felt that the compensation that he’s paid is good enough,” he told the media. Watson added, “I thought the LIV players, when they left, they were supposed to be banned for life. If I was commissioner, that’s what I would do. I’d say if you’re finished with your contract with LIV Golf, if you want to play the PGA TOUR again, you come back, and you must play the Korn Ferry Tour for a year to qualify for it.”

With this statement, he clarified that he doesn’t agree with either of the pathways Brian Rolapp has in place. Neither does he think that the ‘Returning Member Program’ that gave Koepka a straightforward gateway was a wise idea. Nor does he believe that the PGA Tour’s treatment of players like Patrick Reed is fair. He thinks that both players should have been allowed to return to the Korn Ferry Tour and earn their way back up.

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The new program only gave opportunities to a limited number of players; Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Cameron Smith. The PGA Tour’s reasoning behind it was anyone who had won a major since 2022, the year LIV Golf started. While this ensures they attract the best players, it also becomes unfair for others pursuing the same goal.

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The flaw in their strategy has been exposed by how Koepka and Reed have performed this year. And it’s evident who deserved to join the PGA Tour sooner.

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Brooks Koepka’s struggles put Brian Rolapp’s approach under scrutiny

It has been quite a challenge for Brooks Koepka to settle back into the PGA Tour. Since his return, he has already participated in six tournaments leading up to the Masters 2026. But none of them have reflected positively on him.

He has already missed the cut twice this year. His best finish has been a T9 in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Homeground advantage may have played a role in his performance as his whole family was around to cheer him on. But overall, the five-time major champion hasn’t had a great campaign so far.

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As far as Patrick Reed goes, he has been in prolific form in 2026. He has been dominating the DP World Tour recently. The 35-year-old has already won two titles and finished as the runner-up in a third. With two-thirds of a season to go, he might end up getting more wins before he eventually returns to the Tour.

Most experts believe Reed will outperform Koepka at Augusta National as well. It won’t even come as a surprise if he did. This time last year, he finished solo-third during Rory McIlroy’s historic win. At the other end, Bruce Cupcake missed the cut and didn’t play the weekend rounds.

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Looking at it from a broader perspective, should the PGA Tour have found a way to reinstate Reed as well and let him win on the PGA Tour? Closing the doors for him while opening them for Koepka doesn’t seem so wise now.