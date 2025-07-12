Golf Pro’s Wife Saves The Day After Caddie Exited PGA Tour Champions Event Due to ‘Freak’ Accident

This morning, Gordon Burns was scheduled to make his 4th PGA Tour Champions appearance. He and his family were in Endicott, New York, playing at the En-Joie Golf Club. However, Burns’s participation in the 2025 Dick’s Open was almost at risk. Because of an unfortunate incident that no one could have anticipated.

In a post-round interview, Burns shared, “You may or may not know, but my supposed caddie injured himself last night. He tripped on my bag and ruptured his quad and needs to have surgery this weekend, which is a very freak accident. Very bizarre. And he’s in the hospital, and we wish him well.”

Now, to lose your caddie hours before you’re about to make your second appearance for the season must have complicated things. Just ask Max Homa, who had to carry his own bags after a mid-event quarrel with his caddie in the 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifiers. Fortunately for Burns, he had someone else whom he could rely on. He added, “Sherlyn was coming to watch and then I said, ‘you know, you’re caddying now’.” The wife agreed, and the couple were seen having a great time on the course all day long.

Sherlyn also commented on the situation, saying, “I don’t know. I was expecting, sort of, it got dropped. But I was like, no, that’s okay, that’s what we need to do, then that’s what we need to do. So, it was okay. Got up this morning, I was ready.” Sherlyn was confident to take up the role, all thanks to her husband’s abilities.

“He knows what he’s doing. So, I just got out and be a sounding board and lighten it up. Just try to stay out of his way and let him do what he knows how to do. That’s what got him here. Just try to make sure he’s not worrying about me or what I’m doing,” she said, suggesting how their dynamic worked on the course. While Burns may not have had the expert guidance from his caddie, he surely didn’t need to stress about what Homa experienced back in June 2025.

Burns had also clarified that, “She has caddied for me before and it was very comfortable having her on the bag.” Having your partner around the course to cheer you on is certainly a huge motivator. With her carrying your bags, it is as good as it can get. Burns is sitting at T10, 5 strokes off the top after the first round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PGA TOUR Champions (@pgatourchampions) Expand Post

Gordon Burns is quite new to the professional golf setup. Albeit only once, he has also played on the PGA Tour back in 2002. Now realizing his dream in golf on the Senior Tour, the Canadian veteran has also been helping many other young golfers achieve their goals over the years.

Gordon Burns is not just a golfer…

Burns is an excellent golf instructor. Gordon Burns runs the GBurns Golf School, where he provides a variety of lessons for junior golfers. The institute offers comprehensive golf programs, including specialized lessons, equipment, and training, as well as hosting Spring and Summer camps. The lessons range from different levels of exclusivity, from private, semi-private, virtual, corporate, to even group playing lessons.

Over the years, Burns has been recognized for his contribution to golf. He received the 2024 PGA of Canada National Teacher of the Year, as mentioned on his Instagram. He also has an accomplished list of students who have achieved quite a few medals and titles through their junior years. Gordon Burns would undoubtedly have many of them cheering for him as they watch him compete in the 2025 Dick’s Open.