‘Golf Sucks’: Bryson DeChambeau Makes Honest Confession to Carlos Alcaraz Amid Tough Challenge

Fresh off the road after beating Novak Djokovic in the 2026 Australian Open, Carlos Alcaraz had conquered the world. Now he was ready to conquer the golf once again. This time around, he was partnered with Bryson DeChambeau to achieve that task. And playing alongside the Spaniard, the Crushers GC captain realized that “golf sucks.”

After missing a birdie putt, DeChambeau told his crew, “We suck right now,” before moving to the par-5 11th hole for the day.

The duo couldn’t afford to miss birdies and eagles if they wanted to ‘Break 50’. After all, that was the goal of the series Alcaraz was featured in. As they got ready to tee off, DeChambeau admitted, “We have to make eagles now. There is just no other choice.”

Their goal was to score 22-under in 18 holes. That means they needed 14 birdies and 4 eagles to achieve that goal. However, they had already missed a birdie on the sixth hole. So that had put the duo on red alert. But their approach shots didn’t go as DeChambeau would have hoped. They hit it close to the bunker on the left. That’s what prompted him to say, “Golf sucks.”

During the video, the two-time U.S. Open champion also admitted, “I’m going through speed training right now. So I’m changing up a couple of things in my game. Just trying to get a little faster. I do have speed, but it just starts to get a little off the line.”

There is no doubt DeChambeau is one of the most prolific drivers of the ball. He was ranked second and averaged 328.8 yards off the tee in the 2025 season of LIV Golf. But his high swing speed doesn’t help him with accuracy.

The 32-year-old finished in 14th place on the fairway hit percentage leadboard last season with an accuracy of 62.68%. As he continues to practice swinging faster, DeChambeau is also getting used to finding the fairway more consistently with his fast-swinging drives.

That said, how did the duo perform in the ‘Break 50’ challenge? Let’s take a look at the final result.

Bryson DeChambeau & Carlos Alcaraz team up to take down the La Gorce Country Club

It didn’t start well for Bryson DeChambeau & Carlos Alcaraz. A par on the 6th and another on the 10th put them on the backfoot. An eagle on the 11th gave the Crushers GC captain some hope that they could still make it. And they continued to score their birdies and added another eagle.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t nearly enough to help them through. The 15th hole eagle only pushed them enough to get to 17-under par. Plus, a par on the 18th was just the only way they could have ended a roller-coaster of a day. DeChambeau & Alcaraz ended with a 17-under 54, 5 strokes away from breaking 50.

So, the record remains unmatched. So far, only Stephen Curry has been able to team up with the LIV Golf pro and beat the Break 50 challenge. And he did so by outdriving DeChambeau back in October 2025. It will be interesting to see who will be the next superstar to achieve the feat.