Golf Veteran Fights Back Tears as He Bids Golf Farewell at $2.75M Event

Nicolas Colsaerts‘ 26-year career ended not with a birdie, but a missed cut. The 43-year-old’s last pursuit in a professional golf tournament ended two days early as he finished the round tied outside the cutline. His last walk came with a standing ovation—and tears.

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The official DP World Tour account tweeted a video of Colsaerts making the last walk in front of 5,000 Belgian fans as he missed the cut in the 2026 Soudal Open, hosted at Rinkven in Belgium, which carries a $2.75M purse. He lost the honor of retiring in front of his home crowd.

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Colsaerts retired last year but returned for four more tournaments, including this farewell. He played in the Mauritius Open, the Australian Open, and the BMW Australian PGA Championship in December 2025, before competing at Rinkven International Golf Club. But the ceremony and tears suggest that this time, retirement is final.

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Speaking about participating in the Soudal Open, Colsaerts told Golf Digest, “I’m so grateful. The faces along the way, wherever it is, are really heartwarming. [I] come from a small country, and so when we have somebody that shines at something, we kind of have a soft spot for them. And also because I’ve always tried to be genuine, I’ve never forgotten where I come from, and I’m a proud Belgian. I think that’s why the reception this week has been really overwhelming.”

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Over 500 tournaments, Colsaerts won three DP World Tour events and represented Europe in multiple Ryder Cups. He famously teamed up with Lee Westwood to beat Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in their fourball matchup at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

At only 43, Colsaerts felt burned out from playing golf. He had been a professional golfer for 26 years, and it was taking a toll on his health. But his passion for the sport still made him want to stay connected with golf.

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In fact, Colsaerts tapped into an interesting opportunity that opened up after he stepped away from professional golf. But the LIV opportunity may not seem as promising right now.

Did Nicolas Colsaerts choose the right profession after his professional career, but for the wrong league?

Colsaerts couldn’t leave golf entirely, so he pivoted to commentary instead.

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The Belgian pro joined LIV Golf’s commentary team ahead of the 2026 season. He and Brett Rumford replaced Dom Boulet and Pat Perez as the team’s full-time members. While the league is struggling at the moment, Colsaerts has been thriving in his role as an analyst.

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In fact, there have been a few comments on GolfWRX forums, where fans have rated Colsaerts as one of the most entertaining commentators. Going from beating Woods to getting loved by the fans for his analysis, he is certainly riding the high tide in every stage of his golf career.