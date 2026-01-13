Golf Veteran Puts Old Feud With Anthony Kim to Rest Amid His LIV Golf Return

From not playing professional golf for 12 years to fighting his way for a third consecutive spell with LIV Golf, Anthony Kim has come a long way. He proved his doubters wrong and achieved the unthinkable. And even Ian Poulter couldn’t help but admit Kim’s brilliance.

Poulter shared a story on Instagram saying, “I have to say huge respect @anthonykimofficial the guy have been through some shit, taken some shit, spoke some shit, but what’s most impressive is his ability to come through all of life’s challenges some by his own doing. But to stand and be himself and that is a true competitor and a winner and deliver when he has to.”

“Some people have it, some just don’t and won’t ever find out. They are the ones that spread shit. AK keep being you. We had our differences way back. But I love who you are and the person you’ve become and let’s go compete 👍🏻👊🏻❤️.”

The two veteran golfers haven’t always looked eye-to-eye. They had a heated rivalry back in the 2008 Ryder Cup after a collision at the tee at Valhalla escalated. Representing Team Europe, Poulter accused the 40-year-old of deliberately getting in his path. Kim, who wasn’t even playing in the match, stated that he wasn’t paying attention when the incident occurred.

Either way, they have since shared the field during LIV Golf events multiple times. Kim has made numerous wild-card appearances for the Saudi-based promotion. Poulter has played a key role as the captain of the Majesticks GC. However, the Englishman has been most impressed with his former adversary’s efforts to get back into the LIV Golf system.

Imago Source – Ian Poulter’s Instagram

While the dynamic between Kim and Poulter may have changed, the 40-year-old still had to make a statement against those who continued to express hate towards him. And he had an appropriate message for them.

Anthony Kim asks his haters to ‘suck it’

Despite his recent triumph, there were still many netizens who continued to express hate towards Anthony Kim. That had been the case ever since he had made his return to professional golf. But he decided he had had enough after he had earned his way back into LIV Golf.

In the LIV Golf Promotions event Press Conference at the Black Diamond Ranch, Kim told the media, “This is a surreal moment for me because other people, obviously outside of my inner circle, doubted me, but I would be lying to say that I didn’t know if I would ever earn my way back. To all the people that don’t feel I belong, they can suck it now.”

He had finally crossed the finish line. It wasn’t as if he had won a title. But a third-place finish in the Promotions event was enough for him to receive an exemption for the 2026 season of LIV Golf. The haters can continue to hate now, but Anthony Kim has proven himself by earning his credentials.