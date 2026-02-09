Golf Veteran Releases Statement on Joining Jim Nantz After Brutal Removal from PGA Tour Broadcast

Back in 2022, Roger Maltbie was forced to retire from his role as an on-course reporter after NBC didn’t renew his contract. He wasn’t a full-time analyst anymore, as he wasn’t associated with any network full-time. But, he still featured as a guest analyst for PGA Tour events often. However, CBS has decided to help him make a comeback starting this week. And he is excited about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s something I am really looking forward to, working with Jim Nantz and the CBS team, because it’s something I’ve never done before. We’ve been on opposite deals, so that’s going to be interesting,” Maltbie told Golf Digest.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also added, “You know, this is what I like to do. And I do what I’m told to do. Maybe that’s why they still use me some.”

While working for rival networks, Nantz and Maltbie never got the opportunity to work together. However, both have earned their credentials working for their respective networks for multiple decades. Nantz has been with CBS for over 40 years, while Maltbie was loyal to NBC for 31 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their combined experience and expertise will certainly add a lot of value to the CBS Network. Especially considering all the heat it has been facing recently. Just a few hours ago, the network faced backlash from the fans for the poor coverage of Chris Gotterup’s final round performance at TPC Scottsdale.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As confirmed by Golf Digest, Maltbie will be the lead on-course reporter in the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week. Other than that, he will also be covering four other events this season. As per his contract, the veteran analyst will be available for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PLAYERS Championship, the Cadillac Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.

That said, let’s look at his last few assignments as a reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roger Maltbie’s last assignments as a reporter before joining CBS

While he had left NBC, Roger Maltbie wasn’t completely out of work since 2022. He was still working with the network as an on-course reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2025, Maltbie was part of the team that covered The PLAYERS Championship for the network. Gary Kooch had also joined the lineup alongside him to represent NBC. The network had let go of both analysts in 2022.

Later in the year, Maltbie had joined the team for a PGA Tour Champions major assignment. He was the reporter for the U.S. Senior Open on the course in June 2025. Popular analysts like Brad Faxon, Peter Jacobsen, and Mark Rolfing were also in the NBC lineup alongside him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may have been a few months since his last assignment, but Maltbie has still been quite active as a reporter. And considering his reputation in the industry, fans would be eager to hear from him regularly once again.