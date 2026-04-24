Golf Veteran Pushes Back on Outcry Over PGA of America’s Controversial USA Captain Pick

The 2027 Ryder Cup Team U.S. captain has been confirmed, and it was followed by a lot of backlash. Fans were furious that the PGA of America opted for Jim Furyk, a former captain who had already lost in Europe. But a golf expert believes that bringing back the veteran for Adare Manor was a wise choice.

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“Jim Furyk has got plenty of experience. I don’t look at this like, ‘If he lost, then we should never go back to him again.’ Keegan Bradley lost, and going back to Keegan Bradley would be an advantage. There’s so much you can learn when you lose. Turn failures into successes,” said Michael Breed on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

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Furyk led the team to a 17½ to 10½ defeat at Le Golf National in France in 2018. Looking at the scorecard, you can see that he made some big mistakes in his team picks, which cost him heavily, as very few of his 12-man squad were able to rack up points.

Based on what happened at Bethpage and his own experience, Furyk will have a better understanding of the squad to pick for Europe. Interestingly, he also had a lot of insights to share after Bradley’s team lost the Ryder Cup at home.

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“We definitely have to get better, without a doubt. I know it can be scathing, and we’re going to get criticized, and we should. We were seven points down after four sessions. That’s not acceptable. We’ve got to look in the mirror, but I don’t think that we have to tear it down,” Furyk told Rex & Lav from the Golf Channel.

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“When you think back to 2014, and you think about the task force and all of us getting in a room and having conversations, it felt like a little bit of a start-over moment. You know, we have to start doing things differently.”

With experience, Furyk seems to have figured out what Team U.S. needs to do going forward. He also understands the importance of building the team spirit right from the dressing room to the fairway. And he had such opinions before he was confirmed as the Ryder Cup captain. So he might be more than prepared to take over the captaincy for Adare Manor.

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Breed’s endorsement, however, came with a critical question about the composition of Furyk’s future team.

Will Jim Furyk give Keegan Bradley the same treatment Zach Johnson received?

During the podcast, Breed questioned who Jim Furyk would hire as his deputies. More specifically, he said, “I wonder if Keegan Bradley will be an assistant.”

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The reason he raised this query was because of who Bradley picked as his assistants. His team included Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, and Gary Woodland. However, there was one interesting name he chose not to have in his team.

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“Traditionally, the captain is the vice captain the following year,” Breed said during the podcast.

However, Bradley didn’t choose to have Zach Johnson as his deputy at Bethpage. Considering Johnson’s experience, his input would have been valuable for the 39-year-old who was in the role for the first time. However, he instead chose to get veterans he trusted who would guide him wisely.

It will be interesting to see if Furyk follows the same route or sticks to tradition, especially since Bradley might be much more eager to be a part of the 12-man squad than the 5-man team.