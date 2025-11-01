Golf Veteran Wants ‘Asterisk’ Behind Scottie Scheffler & Co.’s Names for Their PGA Tour Wins

Has it gotten easier for Scottie Scheffler & Co. to win titles? Ever since the inception of LIV Golf, some of the biggest pros in the world have shifted to an entirely different league. That has drastically affected the level of competition on the PGA Tour. There was a time Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Scheffler, & Rory McIlroy all competed in big Tour events together. However, now, the competition has been cut in half. And that has prompted Gary Player to suggest that neither of them is truly winning anything.

The Black Knight joined Golf Digest when he was asked to give his take on LIV Golf. Player told the reporter, “The second thing that is bad for golf is that we have two tours. Nobody is ever printing this, but when you win a tournament now, you’re not really winning a tournament. You’re winning a half tournament. There should be an asterisk behind your name. Unless it’s a major. Half of the best players are playing LIV. And half the best players are playing the regular tour. So how can you take credit, like we took in our day, that you are the best in the world?”

As per Gary Player, none of the tournaments outside the majors feature the strongest fields. While the best golfers in the world got together to play the biggest PGA Tour events before 2022, that is not the case anymore. Hence, it’s not fair for them to claim a big non-major title victory if half of the best pros are not competing in the same tournament as well. Hence, pros can’t claim to win THE PLAYERS Championship or any of the Signature events since 2022 without adding a side note that it wasn’t against the top golfers in the world.

Despite Gary Player’s strong beliefs about the split in the talent pool, there are some who believe that most pros who moved to LIV Golf haven’t been able to maintain their form. Let’s see what they had to say.

Are the LIV Golf pros really that strong for Scottie Scheffler & Co. to need an asterisk besides their wins?

After the conclusion of The Open 2025 at Royal Portrush, a few alarming facts at come to light regarding the LIV Golf pros. Apparently, over the course of the last four years, none of the players representing the Saudi-based promotion had improved in form and ability. The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, & Co. had all performed worse in the majors since they left the PGA Tour.

The only player who showed signs of improvement was Bryson DeChambeau. Since joining LIV Golf, he has been able to grow in multiple spaces of golf. He has improved his game, been more successful, drastically changed his image in the community, and grown as a content creator. The 32-year-old has also been able to make some great connections with President Donald Trump & Elon Musk. However, does one pro’s improved form really tilt that pendulum in favor of LIV Golf so much that Scottie Scheffler & Co. should get an ‘asterisk’ beside every PGA Tour win?