Golf Viewers Denied Access to Masters Coverage Following CBS Dispute

With the 2026 Masters Tournament winding up the third round, things are getting exciting at Augusta National. Scottie Scheffler made an incredible comeback, Patrick Reed is continuing his sublime form, and others are pushing to reach Rory McIlroy’s score. However, fans in Nashville and other parts of the country are unable to watch the action live because of a network dispute.

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As Clay Travis tweeted, “You’ve got to be kidding me that CBS and Comcast are in a dispute in Nashville and the Masters isn’t on. What are we doing here, guys, it’s a free channel! These channel disputes are out of control. Sports fans are getting screwed everywhere.”

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It seems that after things went haywire between CBS and Comcast, they stopped the Masters Tournament broadcast. However, the fact is that they don’t have access to the free channel that telecasts the first major of the season on television.

CBS is affiliated with the E.W. Scripps Company to broadcast the tournament. And Scripps had a contract with Comcast that allowed them to transmit their content on the cable network. However, Scripps and Comcast couldn’t come to terms with their contract renewal negotiations. That completely stopped the Masters Tournament broadcast on free cable.

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Someone also shared an image of the message they received while trying to access the channel. Comcast is telling its customers, “Our contract with Scripps, the owner of this channel, has expired. Scripps has refused our reasonable offers, and their demands would significantly increase the price you pay. Thank you for your patience as we work to keep your channels affordable.”

Judging by the message, it doesn’t seem like the relationship between Comcast and Scripps is going to get any better before the Masters Tournament ends. And there is little fans can do about it.

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Ways to watch the 2026 Masters Tournament other than Comcast

Networks broadcasting the 2026 Masters Tournament were already facing a lot of criticism for the quality of content this week. Fans questioned the presence of the WWE superstars, The Miz, at Augusta National for an interview. ESPN took a lot of heat for it.

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Now, with Comcast, fans are unable to watch the tournament at all. And they have blamed the cable network for it. Some tweets suggested that Comcast is never able to maintain good terms with any network. One of them also suggested that they might drop cable and switch to YouTube TV instead.

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Other than that, they could also opt to watch the tournament on Amazon Prime Video. Augusta National came to terms with the OTT platform last year. This is the first time the tournament is being broadcast live on a digital channel.

Alternatively, fans can also catch all the action on Paramount+. This is a direct channel to the CBS Network, which makes it a reliable source for stable streaming. Of course, those who have access to CBS can watch it there itself. It’s better than waiting for Comcast and Scripps to come to terms again.