Golf World Can’t Fathom Tiger Woods’ Bizarre Fashion Choice at Son Charlie’s Event

Walking at the Biltmore Golf Course, Tiger Woods was seen following the action at the 62nd Junior Orange Bowl Championship. He is there to support Charlie Woods, who is a part of the 48-player field. As TWLEGION shared pictures from the venue, fans spotted something odd about Woods’ choice of attire.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

TWLEGION tweeted, “🚨📸🐅 #PHOTOS — Tiger Woods was in the Miami area yesterday to watch son Charlie compete at the Junior Orange Bowl Championship,” confirming Woods’ presence in Miami.

Some criticized Woods’ son for his poor display of strokes at the Biltmore Golf Course. They assumed that the post didn’t mention his score because he isn’t performing well in the event. Junior Woods is sitting in 21st position after two rounds. He has a score of 2-over par and is 14 strokes away from the top of the leaderboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, that wasn’t the primary topic of discussion for most people in the comment section. While TWLEGION shared the post to discuss Charlie Woods’ participation in the event, his father stole the spotlight because of his “absurd” fashion sense.

The fans were puzzled by what Tiger Woods was trying to pull off with his choice of attire. And they raised their queries in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say about the Big Cat’s fashion sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods gets scrutinized for his poor choice of accessories

While he might have been busy following his son’s game at the Biltmore Golf Course, Tiger Woods managed to steal the show because of the belt he was wearing. As one fan pointed out, “What’s up with tigers belt 😂 it is so off centered.” Woods’ belt wasn’t aligned with the center of his pants. This made his whole attire look awkward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Another fan wrote, “Thay belt! Total psycho,” while someone also said, “Tiger’s belt is absurd.” Browsing through all the pictures, you can see that the Big Cat didn’t change the position of the center of the belt. So he might have consciously tried to wear it towards the right of his waist., which is certainly “absurd.”

Watching Woods walking the fairway got someone excited. But even they couldn’t ignore the peculiar fashion choice he made. They wrote, “That’s my guy and really glad to see him walking the course but……uh…..please tell me what in the WORLD is going on with that belt. For real, I need answers.” Seeing Woods walking the course after his seventh lower back surgery must have been exciting, but even that wasn’t enough for the fan to ignore the off-center white belt.

One fan blamed Woods’ brand for making him look “absurd.” They wrote, “sun day red might be the most horrific branding decision of all time.” This is not the first time Sun Day Red has faced backlash from the community. Their All Things Red Collection previously received a lot of scrutiny for the basic gear they offered at outrageous prices.