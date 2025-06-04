Golf World Can’t Hold Back as 21-Year-Old PGA Tour Pro Strikes a Chord with Emotional Debut Message

World No. 1 with 7 wins in the last 104 weeks, 2 more runner-ups in 2024, nearly took apart the division, and became the most talked-about golfer in his league. You would think we were talking about Scottie Scheffler. But no. Instead, the person of interest here is the 21-year-old rising star from Florida, Luke Clanton. Over the last 2 years, Clanton has not only won 7 titles but also managed to get 14 other top 10 finishes. He has held the top position on the WAGR leaderboard for remaining incredibly consistent in every event he participates in. And his efforts have just won him his dream reward.

As announced by the PGA Tour a few hours ago, the Florida State University golfer has received his membership through the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program. While he has already played quite a few tournaments on the Tour, he will officially start his journey in the big leagues with a PGA Tour card at TPC Toronto. Clanton is a part of the field in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open alongside Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, and others. The PGA Tour shared a video of Clanton’s statement after this good news, and it was an emotional ride.

Mentioning how he had written something he wanted to say on his big day, the 21-year-old stated, “Today, my dream becomes a reality; a professional golfer on the PGA Tour. But before I say anything about my future, I want to say something about my foundation. I’m a proud son of David and Rhonda Clanton. I’m a grateful brother of Ray and Abby Clanton. I’m a product of their love, their belief, and their sacrifices. They laid the groundwork for this moment and hopefully, many other big and major moments in my life and career. Family is everything. So, Mom, Dad, Ray, and Abby, thank you for everything.”

Clanton’s beautiful tribute to his family, who have been with him through every thick and thin, was truly beautiful. Despite being so young, he understands and values the sacrifices they made and the faith they showed in his dreams. Everything he achieves beyond this would truly be the best way he can pay them back. Having said that, Clanton also had others to thank for helping him reach this point in his life. He continued, “To my coaches and mentors, thank you for your guidance, your honesty. You challenged me and encouraged me, and trusted me when it mattered the most.”

Great talents need to be nurtured by the right guidance and coaching. Clanton’s gratitude towards his coaches and mentors during such an important stage in his life shows how much he values their trust in him. One of Clanton’s coaches is Jeff Leishman, who also coaches 2-time FedEx St. Jude Classic champion Daniel Berger since he was 14 years old. He also thanked his teammates from FSU before mentioning how grateful he was to receive the opportunity to grow from US Kids, South Florida PGA, the Florida Junior Golf Tour, and AJGA.

Lastly, he mentioned that he’s grateful and has always kept faith in his journey. Luke Clanton’s acknowledgement of everyone who was a part of his journey was well received by the internet, as they commended him for giving credit to those who helped him. Let’s see what they had to say.

Luke Clanton wins over the netizens with his beautiful gesture

With one single speech, Luke Clanton showed the world how well he was raised and the positive atmosphere that surrounded him. That got him a lot of support from the golf community as he turned everyone into a fan with his humble and down-to-earth nature. One of them commented, “This is awesome! I’m very excited to watch Luke grow into a fantastic player on the tour.” Time will tell what the future holds for him, but he has already shown glimpses of greatness with a few good performances on the PGA Tour over the last year. In 2024, Clanton finished as the runner-up twice in the John Deere Classic and the RSM Classic.

Impressed by the way the 21-year-old presented himself, another follower wrote, “Good Luke. Be honest and let the golfing public know it is about the process as you keep referring to but more importantly it’s about making cuts, earning a living and winning.” Wise choice of words by the fan as they gave Clanton a glimpse at what his new reality will be joining the PGA Tour full-time.

Speaking of reality, someone also congratulated him by saying, “Welcome to your new reality Luke ⛳️🏌️‍♂️congrats 🎉.” While celebrating his arrival, the fan also may have hinted that everything that he has experienced till now will change as the PGA Tour will be the biggest challenge of his life. However, he still has the luxury to gloat on his shiny PGA Tour card and the 2025 Ben Hogan Award for a little while before getting to business.

Moved by the beautiful speech, another supporter added, “How can you not Root for this guy! Go former SEMINOLE!!!” Clanton’s positive and humble attitude really seems to have won over everyone. Seems like the fan also followed the FSU sports team, the Seminoles.

Someone also spoke about another part of Clanton’s journey that he didn’t include in his speech. They said, “Kind of cool to watch this kid on a few YouTube channels and eventually make it to the big leagues! I’ll be following!” While he is in the big leagues now, many would originally remember him from the many collaborations he made with popular golf creators like Grant Horvat alongside Ian Poulter‘s son, Luke Poulter.