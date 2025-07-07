Golf World in Mourning as Former Tiger Woods Rival Passes Away After Cancer Battle: ‘RIP’

“I knew the crowd was pulling for Tiger, but in a way, I was, too. He hit one bad shot and never got over it.” This was what Ed Fiori had to say about competing with a 20-year-old Tiger Woods in the 1996 Quad City Classic. The 82-time PGA Tour winner had a 54-stroke lead but blundered it with a last-round 2-over 72 to finish T5. Instead, it was Fiori who pushed through for the win with a -3 in the last round to ward off an excellent effort from Andrew Magee. That was Fiori’s last PGA Tour win, and that’s what the internet remembers after a showing update about him was revealed.

Golf Digest tweeted a picture of the legend from the 1996 edition of the tournament that is now known as the John Deere Classic. To everyone’s surprise, the caption read, “Ed Fiori, the four-time PGA Tour winner who notably overcame a three-shot deficit to Tiger Woods to win the 1996 Quad Cities Classic, died on Sunday.” The news broke every golf fan’s heart as they shared their fond memories of either interacting with him or watching him play.

As PGA Tour Champions President, Miller Brady confirmed, “That grit and resolution in the face of immeasurable odds is incredibly admirable in every aspect of life, and I know he battled cancer with that same determination until the end.” Fiori passed away after fighting a long battle against cancer.

He had beaten a young Woods in his third tournament as a professional golfer. As Tampa Bay Times beautifully put it, “When Tiger Woods is old and gray and has 70 PGA Tour victories like Jack Nicklaus and his zillion-dollar endorsement deal with Nike has earned another zillion in interest, chances are pretty good he will remember Sunday. The day he had his first PGA Tour victory in his grasp. And got swallowed by the Swamp Thing. Not to mention a pudgy, gritty, fiery 43-year-old journeyman pro named Ed Fiori.”

Coincidentally, the internet also remembered Ed as the man who beat the Tiger despite going into the final round at a disadvantage. Let’s see what they had to say.

The internet still remembers Ed Fiori’s fiery grit against Tiger Woods

Grouped with Tiger Woods in the final round, that iconic putt that won him the 1996 Quad City Classic is still one of the most memorable clips of Ed Fiori. Popular golf account, Straight Down The Middle, posted the video with the caption, “RIP Ed Fiori. Great pro. Not many beat Tiger in the final group,” dedicating it to the passing of the legend. Fiori had lived a 72-year-long beautiful life before he died of cancer.

Another golf enthusiast and probably an associate of Fiori said, “Very sad day as my friend of many years, Ed Fiori, passed away. Ed was a 4 time winner on the PGA Tour, and had huge heart in this game. He will be missed by many. RIP Eddie, and may God Bless your family.” Fiori was known for giving back to the community as he often contributed to donations. One particular organization he was famously linked with was Doodle for Hunger, where he donated pieces of artwork to raise money for a good cause.

Sirius XM co-host, John Maginnes also dropped a tweet that said, “29 years ago Ed Fiori wrestled the 54 hole lead from Tiger Woods at the Quad Cities for Eddie’s 4th PGA Tour title. Tiger would give up the 54 hole lead exactly 4 times in his career… Gotta live golf. The John Deere runs carrying deep roots.” Apart from Fiori’s 1996 win, another famous loss Woods suffered after a 54-hole lead was against Y.E. Yang in the 2009 PGA Championship. On both occasions, the 15-time major winner shot over par in the last round to lose the title.

Recollecting another fond memory of Fiori, someone tweeted, “RIP Ed Fiori…visited Ottawa several times to play the Lone Star Shootout (Skins Game) @RideauViewGolf Always generous with his time and story telling during those events and he stressed to play your own game and that, sometime, a strong grip can do the job 😂 It beat Tiger.” Like many, they also confirm that Fiori was a very generous man and had a knack for storytelling. His post-win comments in 1996 suggested that, as he said, “I better be a little mean out here or they’d have run me out a long time ago. I knew the crowd was pulling for Tiger, but in a way, I was, too. He hit one bad shot and never got over it.” He painted a 19-year-old Woods as a threat while also suggesting how he tackled him.

Lastly, reflecting on the kind of personality Fiori possessed, someone mentioned, “R.I.P., Ed Fiori, an all-time University of Houston great from the Dave Williams era. He was a delightful man and a wonderful representative of Houston on the PGA Tour. His nickname among the pros was ‘Grip’.” Born in Texas, Ed Fiori completed his education at the University of Houston. He also earned All-American honors as a junior and helped the Cougars win the NCAA Championship in 1977.