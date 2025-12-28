brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Golf World Mourns as European Legend Paul McGinley’s Father Dies After Long Health Battle

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:27 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Golf World Mourns as European Legend Paul McGinley’s Father Dies After Long Health Battle

ByMolin Sheth

Dec 28, 2025 | 12:27 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The McGinley family had been suffering for quite some time now. For the last few years, Mick had been suffering from dementia that had been progressively getting worse with time. And after the long battle, Paul McGinley & his family revealed shocking news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The golf legend stated, “We lost Dad today after a long battle with Dementia. Could not have asked for a better mentor, friend and Dad. We are all broken hearted and sad 💔🙏.”

Mick McGinley had been suffering from dementia since COVID. He was diagnosed with it around 2020, and by 2024, his memory had deteriorated considerably. In fact, he also had a lot of trouble with speech by that point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The family was supporting him through the tough time. But they were prepared for the worst as they knew his condition wouldn’t get any better. Paul McGinley revealed that it was a “horrible, debilitating illness,” as his father couldn’t even say ‘hello’ at times.

Despite their anticipation, they were still surprised by Mick McGinley’s passing, just like the golf community. And the fans shared their condolences with the family in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories

Brandel Chamblee Calls for Punishment Over Brooks Koepka’s Potential PGA Tour Return

4X PGA Tour Pro Shares Eye-Opening Truth About What Golfers Really Take Home From Prize Money

John Daly Remembers Late Fuzzy Zoeller as Symbol of a Lost PGA Tour Era

Charlie Woods’s Urge to Achieve Tiger Woods’s Perfection Is Getting Hard to Ignore, Claims Coach

Tiger Woods Is Nowhere to be Seen as GF Vanessa Trump Shares Special Christmas Moment

Paul McGinley receives heartfelt condolences from the fans for the passing of his father

While the McGinley’s must be aware of the condition of Mick, the fans weren’t in the loop of the situation. So they were surprised by the update from Paul McGinley.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

One of the fans wrote to him, “Tough times when our Dad’s pass on…Carry the Torch…I’m sure he is SO PROUD of you…You will discover he will still always be with you..Your Love and admiration for him will only grow.” While understanding that it’s a difficult situation, they still tried to console McGinley.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved