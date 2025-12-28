Golf World Mourns as European Legend Paul McGinley’s Father Dies After Long Health Battle

The McGinley family had been suffering for quite some time now. For the last few years, Mick had been suffering from dementia that had been progressively getting worse with time. And after the long battle, Paul McGinley & his family revealed shocking news.

The golf legend stated, “We lost Dad today after a long battle with Dementia. Could not have asked for a better mentor, friend and Dad. We are all broken hearted and sad 💔🙏.”

Mick McGinley had been suffering from dementia since COVID. He was diagnosed with it around 2020, and by 2024, his memory had deteriorated considerably. In fact, he also had a lot of trouble with speech by that point.

The family was supporting him through the tough time. But they were prepared for the worst as they knew his condition wouldn’t get any better. Paul McGinley revealed that it was a “horrible, debilitating illness,” as his father couldn’t even say ‘hello’ at times.

Despite their anticipation, they were still surprised by Mick McGinley’s passing, just like the golf community. And the fans shared their condolences with the family in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say.

Paul McGinley receives heartfelt condolences from the fans for the passing of his father

While the McGinley’s must be aware of the condition of Mick, the fans weren’t in the loop of the situation. So they were surprised by the update from Paul McGinley.

One of the fans wrote to him, “Tough times when our Dad’s pass on…Carry the Torch…I’m sure he is SO PROUD of you…You will discover he will still always be with you..Your Love and admiration for him will only grow.” While understanding that it’s a difficult situation, they still tried to console McGinley.