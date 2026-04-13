Golf World Reacts Strongly as Rory McIlroy Is Spotted With Donald Trump Right After Masters Win

After he had won the 2026 Masters Tournament, Rory McIlroy said that he would have an amazing celebration with his family and team on Sunday evening. What he failed to mention was that he also has a round of golf booked with President Donald Trump for the next day. Yes, the Irishman and his father were pictured with Trump at a golf club playing a round.

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The White House‘s official X account tweeted the picture with a caption, “2026 Masters Champion, Rory McIlroy 🏆🏆.”

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And Trump looked very happy to collaborate with McIlroy just a day after his big win. Last year, the Irishman became the Grand Slam champion, first since Tiger Woods. This year, he matched another one of the Big Cat’s feats by becoming the first pro since him to win back-to-back Masters Tournaments.

Considering that he is matching the record of one of America’s greatest golfers, the POTUS couldn’t have been more excited to have him around. In fact, Trump is also known to be a great admirer of McIlroy. And that too because Woods vouched for him during one of their conversations.

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In one of Kai Trump’s vlogs, the President told his granddaughter, “Rory’s got a great swing. Tiger told me that Rory is the best driver that he has seen. For Tiger to say that, that’s amazing, right? Because Tiger’s great at everything. And he said Rory’s the greatest driver he has seen.”

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he would have wanted to play a round with McIlroy after his big win. And while they may be having fun, the golf community had mixed feelings about the entire situation. And they shared their opinions in the comments.

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Netizens are split about Rory McIlroy and President Donald Trump’s meeting a day after the Masters

Having Donald Trump and Rory McIlroy in the same frame makes sense. After the Irishman won his second Green Jacket, the President, who is a huge golf fan, must be excited to welcome him to his club for a round of golf. But with everything that is going on in the world, not everyone would have been happy about the meetup.

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One of the fans anticipated it as they wrote, “That will rattle a few! 😂😂😂.”

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They must have seen the negative reactions coming in from the internet. There were quite a few comments that questioned Trump about sensitive issues.

Another jokingly said, “So Big Macs at the White house then?”

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As many are aware, the POTUS is a big fan of McDonald’s. He admitted to often getting a Big Mac meal for lunch, even when he is at the White House. So it won’t come as a surprise if Trump treats McIlroy to a fast-food fiesta.

Then there were some Trump supports who cheered for the President. One of them said, “Trump picks winners. Winners pick Trump. Congratulations to Rory on becoming the first B2B MASTER CHAMP since the 🐐 TIGER WOODS.”

Another wrote, “Hell yeah, President Trump out there with back-to-back Masters champ Rory McIlroy—winners recognize winners while he keeps America winning bigly on every front! 🇺🇸🏆.”

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Both of them stuck to the same theme of McIlroy and Trump being winners. They brought Tiger Woods into the conversation, another golfer the President deeply admires.

Lastly, one of the fans sarcastically said, “America should be proud we have Rory representing us at the Masters. We have the best golfers of any country.”

There were quite a few American golfers chasing down McIlroy in the final round. But neither of them could surpass the Irishman. The fans seem frustrated that despite having such big players like Scottie Scheffler, it was an European golfer who won the Masters Tournament again.