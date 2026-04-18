Golf World Ridicule Bryson DeChambeau Over ‘Absurd’ Move at $30M LIV Golf Event

Bryson DeChambeau is not having a good time at Club de Golf Chapultepec. He just came off a terrible performance at Augusta National, missing the cut in the 2026 Masters Tournament. So far, he has had a horrid time in LIV Golf Mexico City. And Fox Sports shared an example of it after the Crushers GC captain missed a shocking putt.

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They shared a video of DeChambeau missing a very short two-footer putt. After the ball rolled past the cut, the surprised two-time U.S. Open champion spread his arms wide, wondering what went wrong. Apparently, the ball didn’t even roll past the edge of the hole. Instead, it just rolled over to the other side of the cup.

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DeChambeau was visibly shocked about missing a two-footer. The incident occurred on the 13th hole after he had hit an excellent approach shot. He was perfectly set up for a birdie that could have finally helped him end a round under par. But the miss meant that he could only secure an even par finish on the hole and at the end of the round.

This isn’t the first time he has been left surprised at the Club de Golf Chapultepec this week. Just yesterday, DeChambeau was appalled by the conditions of the golf course after he found a patchy rough. From criticizing the golf course to missing an easy putt on it, he has certainly come a long way in the last 24 hours.

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That said, the fans weren’t impressed by DeChambeau’s efforts and his reaction to the miss. And they didn’t hold back on him in the comments section. Let’s see what they had to say.

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The internet roasts Bryson DeChambeau after his poor missed putt in Mexico City

No one was going to be kind to someone who missed a two-footer. Especially if they are watching a professional golf event. So it didn’t come as a surprise that the netizens laid it out to Bryson DeChambeau after his shocking birdie miss.

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One of them even criticized DeChambeau’s personality as they said, “I tried to like him but I just can’t. One of those people that nothings ever his fault.” Another user also said, “Ok this is just getting absurd, the grandstanding every time he makes a mistake…”

The Crushers GC captain has been subject to a lot of hate ever since his debut. Fans have never been on board with his golf geek persona. They would have been fine with DeChambeau missing the putt. But what frustrated them was his surprised reaction to a clear miss.

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Another fan said, “You can’t take four attempts to make a putt in real golf. This isn’t the internet.”

Roasting DeChambeau’s alternate persona as a content creator, they clarified that there are no retakes in a professional golf event. He can’t afford to miss such simple putts and get away with it.

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A follower sarcastically wrote, “The earth moved , he had the perfect pace and line on the putt.”

Judging by DeChambeau’s reaction, they are teasing him that he can’t do wrong. The entire planet rotated enough for the cup to move from its position. That’s the only way he could have missed that birdie.

A comment read, “Never seen someone hated to love back to hated again. Be a nerd but don’t be a douche on top of it.”

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It seemed like DeChambeau had changed the perception about him after his 2024 U.S. Open win. However, his reaction to Rory McIlroy ignoring him in the 2025 Masters Tournament received a lot of criticism. Since then, he has been walking on thin ice in the golf community.

Lastly, one of the fans shared a video replay of the putt and wrote, “Simply a bad read / bad putt. Did not hurt a single thing to throw it off his line.”

It was evident that DeChambeau had just picked a bad line. He shouldn’t have been so shocked about missing the putt after that.