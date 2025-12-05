Golf’s Grass League: Format, Prize Money & More About GL Championship 2025 Revealed

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Amateurs and pros from around the country come together to play in a high-octane contest. The Grass League 2025 will soon commence with 10 teams of two players each taking the field at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills. The field will include some popular names like Michael Block, who has also appeared in majors, and Colt Knost.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

All of them will be playing for the $100,000 purse. The two-day tournament will be played for 36 holes, with only the top 10 players getting rewarded with the prize money. So the battle is intense, and the format is even tougher. Because none of the players will have any room for error. Every hole in the tournament will only be a par-3 hole.

The scramble format event has franchises from 10 states. Each franchise has four teams of two players to represent them in the tournament. In total, there will be 40 teams in the event that will comprise 80 players in total. But the winner of the prize money will be determined based on the individual performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the pairings have already been announced for the event. Hollywood Hitters confirmed that Colt Knost will be paired with Scott Harrington. Knost, who has been in the headlines for looking to retain his amateur status, seems to have achieved his goal. The official Grass League website has tagged him as an amateur golfer.

Knost’s co-host of Golf’s Subpar, Drew Stoltz, is also participating in the event. In fact, he will be captaining the Minnesota Muskies and is paired with Drew Kittleson for the Grass League Championship 2025.

Interestingly, active LPGA Tour star Gabriela Ruffels is also a part of the field. She made 24 appearances on the LPGA Tour this season. The 25-year-old will team up with her brother Ryan Ruffels to represent the Los Angeles Roses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Image Courtesy: Gabriela Ruffels, Instagram

These were some of the interesting players on the field for the tournament. But there will be a few more big names associated with the league that fans might get to see the next couple of days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Grass League attracts big names despite prohibitions on playing the event

Despite the tournament being played outside the PGA Tour calendar, they still weren’t allowed to sign players from the Tour. That’s because some of the events that happened earlier in 2025 clashed with the PGA Tour schedule. But that didn’t stop one big name from still getting involved in the Grass League.

Wyndham Clark found the idea to be appealing and tried to find a loophole through which he could be a part of it. And so he did by investing in the San Diego Munis. Yes, Clark is the co-owner of the Grass League franchise. He invested in them in November 2024. While he may not be involved as a player, he is still actively pushing his team to the top. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the San Diego Munis are at the top of the table of the Gila River Resorts & Casinos Points Race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternatively, Paige Spiranac has also worked with the Grass League during their last event. She was a correspondent for the tournament, conducting interviews with the players and owners. She was also seen talking to Clark during one of the interviews.