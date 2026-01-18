Good Good Golf Was Forced to Seek Donald Trump’s Help After Business Struggled

Good Good Golf is famous for producing excellent golf content. But that’s not the only industry they are involved in. Being a golf-focused brand, they have explored various verticals that helped them increase revenue. However, one particular avenue has not been as profitable as they would have hoped for. And Donald Trump is the reason behind that.

The CEO of Good Good Golf, Matt Kendrick, joined their podcast on January 15, 2026, and talked about how their apparel line is affected by tariffs. He said, “Tariffs have a very big impact on every business that any consumer deals with. If you want to quantify it, maybe 15-20% differences in products. It’s a pain in the a**.”

The President’s Make In America initiative has brought about a lot of changes in the international trade market. Due to high taxes imposed on foreign countries, it has become challenging for American businesses to import products from other nations. The host asked Kendrick if he had talked to Trump about it.

The CEO replied, “I did not talk directly to him. But there was a letter written to the administration by us. Actually, us and Rhoback came together, and we wrote a letter saying, ‘Why don’t you exempt this country from your tariffs because they’re not making that much money off the U.S. It’s like, less than half a percent of their revenue from us.”

Countries with a weaker currency aren’t profitable when they trade with the U.S. under the new policies. So, such businesses usually avoid dealing with American companies to sell their products. However, the President didn’t agree with their views.

When the host inquired if Trump accepted the proposal, Kendrick firmly replied, “Nope.” As per the new policies and his initiative, the President usually encourages its citizens to either make the product in America or pay higher taxes for importing them internationally. Hence, the Good Good Golf and Rhoback teams would have anticipated the response from him.”

That said, earning less profit from one department wouldn’t hurt the finances of Good Good Golf. Especially considering how lucrative their other business models are.

Good Good Golf’s diverse business model helps it sustain

Content creation is one of the most successful business ventures of Good Good Golf. With over 2 million subscribers and 636 million views, their YouTube channel is booming. Even the Good Good Golf Podcast channel has gained 130,000 subscribers and over 4.4 million views. However, those aren’t their only major businesses.

They are also involved in branding and licensing. Good Good Golf often collaborates with major golf brands like Callaway to create new equipment and other golf products. And these products don’t face as many tariff issues as their apparel line, considering the value of the product.

Alternatively, they also host various internet and professional events. The brand is scheduled to host the Good Good Championship in the 2026 FedEx Cup Fall season.

So, even if their apparel and e-commerce business doesn’t do well, they won’t struggle too much. Matt Kendrick & Co. will have a few other businesses they can rely on for profitability.