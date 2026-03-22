Grass League Returning for Its Sixth Event With a New Leader at the Helm

The first half of the Par-3 tour, the Grass League, was a huge hit! They created a lot of buzz with Wyndham Clark’s investment in one of their teams. Having Paige Spiranac as their media representative also helped them reach a huge audience. Now, just a month before the beginning of the second half of the season, they have made a big announcement of a new hire.

As revealed in their press release, Grass League has onboarded Michael Prindiville as their President. He will be responsible for overseeing the operations and competitive strategy of the business. And judging by his statement, he seems quite eager to lead the Grass League to new heights.

“Grass League is already an incredible spectator experience. I saw that first-hand at the Championships last December,” Prindiville said during the press release. He also added, “Our goal is to build on that foundation by becoming one of the most interactive leagues in golf – giving fans and brand partners the ability to actually impact the product through the broadcast, the fan experience, and even elements of the competition itself.”

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The first half of the Grass League was already quite interactive. They allowed Spiranac and the rest of the media reps to cover the entire tournament extensively. She also conducted multiple interviews with the owners of various teams.

Spiranac also posted a special trailer of the Grass League on her YouTube channel on May 29, 2025. The golf diva even stepped up to defend the league for its innovative and refreshing approach. It showcased the environment in the events of the league. Loud music, loud cheers, and a fun atmosphere seemed like the theme of the tournament.

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As per the press release, the President of the league has already set his goals for the future. He has set live broadcast innovation as a primary area of focus. Prinduville also wants to redevelop its digital media and fan engagement strategies.

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That said, let’s look at the background of the new Grass League President.

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Why did Grass League hire Michael Prindiville as its President?

He may look young, but Michael Prindiville comes with a wealth of experience. He previously worked at NBC Sports Group as a Head of New Property Development.

After spending five years there, Prindiville moved to Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment as their CEO.

He was always inclined towards a career connected to sports, it seems. His next role was as a CCO of Soccer Champions Tour at the Sixth Street company. Then he founded the Proper 9 Sports & Entertainment.

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Even the reporter covering the press release spoke fondly of him: “Prindiville brings a track record of building and scaling modern sports and media businesses. Having held leadership roles at top organizations, Prindiville has operated across teams, leagues, touring events, and digital-first media platforms.”