Greg Norman’s Private Conversation With Brooks Koepka Emerges as PGA Tour Reinstates Golfer

Brooks Koepka‘s departure from LIV Golf was the biggest topic of discussion at the end of 2025. His reinstatement on the PGA Tour has been in the headlines all through January 2026. His associates from the Saudi-based promotions wouldn’t have expected him to take such a big leap over the last few weeks. And his former boss, Greg Norman, was one of them.

He joined The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts podcast on YouTube to discuss the issue. Norman confessed to Roberts, “I was surprised, to be honest with you,” about Koepka leaving LIV Golf at first.

He explained, “I knew Brooks very well. I spent a lot of time with Brooks, understanding team value about in Smash and how to build it, and where to go. Brooks was very engaged in how to build that value.”

When he initially joined LIV Golf, Koepka was extremely enthusiastic about the project and motivated to watch it succeed. He was heavily involved in various aspects of strategic growth for the league and his team. That reflected through his endorsements and wearing LIV Golf colors proudly during majors. He also helped them sign a contract with Nike in 2024 because of his association with the brand.

In fact, Norman shared how Koepka used to seek tips like “How did you build your brand?” from him. He also inquired about the team model and how to manage on multiple occasions. However, there was one vital suggestion Norman gave him.

“Brooks, your priority is to be the best golfer you can possibly be. You cannot run a team, you cannot be the best player in the world, winning major championships, you cannot do this, and this, and this.”

That certainly had a huge influence on Koepka’s approach. Despite being the captain, he was never a coach or a leader in the dressing room. He chose to lead by example. Thanks to the early success he found in LIV Golf and the 2023 PGA Championship win, that was enough to motivate his teammates.

However, that is what must have led to Koepka’s eventual exit from LIV Golf as well. Individual goals became his top priority over time. And that affected his form.

Despite Greg Norman’s surprise, he may have led Brooks Koepka’s exit from LIV Golf

Winning fueled Brooks Koepka’s drive at LIV Golf. Unfortunately, it wasn’t his team’s triumph, but his own individual performance. And having to rely on three other individuals to win the biggest prize of the season wouldn’t have helped him improve.

After the 2023 PGA Championship win, Koepka’s form started dipping. It took a major dive in 2024, and he hasn’t been able to recover from it ever since. The 5-time major winner grabbed a couple of victories on LIV Golf since then. But he has struggled a lot in the majors.

With regular action against the best golfers in the world, Brooks Koepka will have more opportunities to regain his form now. It will be interesting to see if it will benefit him in the 2026 season. If he succeeds, then he can give Greg Norman some credit for it.