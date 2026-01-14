Greg Norman Steals Credit for Thriving Golf Project That Bryson DeChambeau Built from Scratch

No other pro golfer has achieved as much success on YouTube as Bryson DeChambeau. The Crushers GC captain has mastered the art of content creation. Over time, he has also earned a loyal fanbase for it. His efforts are apparent, looking at the numbers on his channel. And Greg Norman thinks he deserves the credit for it.

The ex-LIV Golf CEO joined The Big Swing With Jimmy Roberts podcast. Speaking about content creation, Norman told Roberts, “Look at Bryson DeChambeau, what he’s done with YouTube. I love that for him. The opportunity opened up because we gave him that opportunity. Golf was there ready to be had.”

As Norman stated, the golf content creation space attracted a lot of attention over the years. Through DeChambeau’s efforts, even the hardcore pro golf fans started watching YouTube for a different side to the sport. The opportunity was always there; it just needed a polarizing figure like the 2-time major champion to take advantage of it.

But it wasn’t easy. As Norman admitted, “I had to take a lot of blood.” With LIV Golf already being categorized as exhibition golf, its association with content creation didn’t help its image.

However, when he was asked if he’d do it again, the Great White Shark confessed, “Yes, 100%. Would I do it again? Absolutely, I’d do it again. Whatever happens with LIV, over time, one of the things that will resonate the most is when private equity came to golf.”

The Australian legend believes that the business model introduced by LIV Golf is what will be the future of the sport. Instead of centralized governing bodies like the PGA of America and the European Tour Group, private funds like the PIF will help grow the game. PIF is already doing a great job with the Ladies European Tour and its initiatives to expand golf in various countries in Asia.

While DeChambeau was enjoying the freedom of exploring the content creation space with LIV Golf, another pro struggled to earn the trust of the PGA Tour for similar initiatives. And he talked about the same thing recently.

Ex-PGA Tour pro didn’t enjoy the same privileges as Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau certainly enjoys a lot of privileges at LIV Golf. But Wesley Bryan struggled to earn his rights while he was on the PGA Tour. And he talked about it during an interview with The Golfer’s Journal.

The Bryan Bros joined Travis Hill to discuss the situation under Jay Monahan. Bryan told Hill, “We wanted to tell the story of the PGA Tour. We wanted to be an asset. We wanted to create the best possible content, and the PGA Tour gave us that avenue.”

They tried to show the PGA Tour in a positive light through their channel. However, things didn’t go according to plan as Monahan was hesitant to allow them to spread their wings.

“There were just roadblocks after roadblocks. I was like, I don’t think that they [the PGA Tour] truly care about what I’m doing on that side.” The Tour set a lot of barriers for them that thwarted any hopes they had of growing their channel. During COVID, when the entire world was looking for content, the PGA Tour could have utilized the expertise of the Bryans. However, they ended up fumbling the opportunity. This explains why Norman felt the need to take credit for DeChambeau’s success.