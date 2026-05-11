‘Had to Earn It’: Kristoffer Reitan Opens Up on PGA Tour Reality After $20M Event Victory

This was Kristoffer Reitan’s 15th PGA Tour appearance. And he has already claimed a Signature event victory by lifting the 2026 Truist Championship title. On the surface, it may seem like the Norwegian’s life is very easy. But he explained that things have been anything but that on the fairway.

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When asked if he gets recognized by the golf community, Reitan told the media, “I came from the DP World Tour, where people were starting to recognize me as a good player. And then I came over here, and I had to start from scratch. I had that feeling that no one had any idea who I was. So I had to earn it, and I hope this is a way of doing that. It’s been cool the last few weeks to suddenly see people in the crowd shouting my name.”

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Back in Europe, he was a star. He had two DP World Tour wins to his name, both of which came in 2025. That was enough to earn him a PGA Tour membership in 2026. But when he came here, he was an unrecognizable face. Not many knew about his success in Europe as he was not as well-advertised as stars like Viktor Hovland or Ludvig Aberg. But he has had an amazing start to his first season here to prove himself.

Reitan has been in great form over the last few weeks. He and Kris Ventura nearly toppled over the Fitzpatricks at TPC Louisiana, only to finish 2nd in the end. But the Norwegian duo’s runner-up finish in the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans did get a lot of eyes on them. The 28-year-old had also finished at T10 in the Valero Texas Open a few weeks prior. And even then, he had some fans following him around. But nothing could have topped beating Rickie Fowler at Quail Hollow.

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“If I play well enough, then, yeah, the galleries and, yeah, they will know who I am if I play well enough. So, yeah, I bet today was a step on that way to accomplish that. Not necessarily looking to accomplish that, that must be said, but, yeah, it is cool to kind of get into the PGA TOUR environment or that group a little bit and feel like you belong.”

Getting the crowd talking about him is not his primary goal. But delivering a performance that makes them do so is always good to see. Reitan is excited to push to achieve bigger goals on the PGA Tour. Just three days ago, he had confessed, “I’m starting to feel I belong out here,” during a press conference. Now that he has claimed the big paycheck from the $20 million prize money, he will surely feel at home in the Tour.

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Imago Kristoffer Reitan NOR on the 9th tee during Round 4 of the DP World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth course, United Arab Emirates. 16/11/2025 Picture: Golffile Thos Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

With the title in his trophy cabinet now, what’s next for the Norwegian pro?

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Kristoffer Reitan’s next big challenge on the fairway

Mere days before his playing at the Aronimink Golf Club, Kristoffer Reitan had grabbed a huge win at Quail Hollow. That will give him a huge boost going into the major. Especially because he never played in the PGA Championship before.

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Reitan had already qualified to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy when he and Kris Ventura finished runner-ups in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He had previously appeared in all other majors, with the 2026 Masters Tournament being his last event. The 28-year-old finished at T41 at Augusta National on his debut. He will have a lot of momentum on his side going into the PGA Championship. That should help him deliver a better result than he did last month in the Green Jacket major.

Apart from that, his win at Quail Hollow also helped him qualify for the other Signature events of the season. So Reitan will play the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship. That will give him better opportunities to win many more big paychecks throughout the season.