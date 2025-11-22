Harris English & More Stopped From Making Their Tee Times at RSM Classic After Unexpected Setback

Andrew Novak & Harris English must be eager to get on the field. This is their last opportunity to keep their PGA Tour membership in 2026, while also battling for $7 million. However, it seems like they will have to wait a bit longer before they can start the round.

PGA Tour Communications tweeted, “The start of the third round of The RSM Classic is delayed for 30 minutes due to fog.” Even AccuWeather is reporting that the visibility is very low in the region. That will make it extremely difficult for the pros to play through the course.

As the tweet confirmed, the tee off is only delayed by 30 minutes. As of now, the PGA Tour website clearly reads, “Play has been suspended at The RSM Classic due to fog.” If the conditions don’t improve, then the delay can be extended further. However, this isn’t an isolated incident during the RSM Classic. Bad weather has caused havoc in the tournament in the past as well.

The 2023 edition of the event experienced the most issues. It saw rain delays and round suspensions due to low light, which led to incomplete rounds.

The PGA Tour needs to address the issue regarding the bad scheduling of the event. The region in Georgia around this time of the year is known for weather changes. It gets windy, experiences rain, and has low daylight time during this period.

The RSM Classic may fall under the FedEx Cup Fall calendar. But Brian Rolapp & Co. can still consider planning it a few weeks earlier. That would help them avoid such issues. If the tournament continues to see suspensions and delays every couple of years, then it can affect the TV ratings and value of the product.

The RSM Classic is not the only event that needs to be reshuffled in the schedule. Brian Rolapp & Co. will also have to look at a few other events that might need rescheduling.

Besides the RSM Classic, the Wyndham Championship also needs a date change

It’s impossible to anticipate unexpected weather changes. However, the PGA Tour can still work around seasonal weather progression. Yet, they don’t seem to understand the logistics behind hosting an event when the weather conditions are supposed to be challenging.

The Wyndham Championship has consistently seen weather issues over the last few years. In 2022, it experienced delays due to lightning. The venue had thunderstorms in 2023. Last year, they experienced tropical storms, and this season they had thunderstorms again, which caused delays.

The region of Greensboro is prone to thunderstorms during August. Despite the excellent drainage system at Sedgefield Country Club, they still can’t tackle such drastic weather conditions and recover quickly enough.

The Wyndham Championship, the RSM Classic, and other such events should be rescheduled by the PGA Tour. That will allow them to complete the tournaments without any disruptions and avoid such a hazardous situation.