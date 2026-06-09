‘Haven’t Had the Best Year’: Neal Shipley Admits Tough Struggles as He Seizes the Lead on U.S. Open Qualifier

Things got intense at the Springfield Country Club this evening. Neal Shipley wasn’t only battling the field, but also his own form, trying to earn a spot in the 2026 U.S. Open. The qualifier in Ohio was pushed to the very last hole with some experienced golfers on the field trying to steal his spot. And he was certainly under a lot of pressure today.

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“It’s great to play well. Especially under pressure. Haven’t had the best year so far. It’s nice to hit some meaningful golf shots,” Shipley told Golf Channel, as confirmed by Fore Play.

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Shipley joined a strong field of golfers that included Billy Horschel, Tony Finau, and Brandt Snedeker. Against all odds, the 25-year-old needed to make the top-5 to guarantee a trip to Shinnecock Hills next week. Fortunately, his 8-under par in two rounds was enough to earn him first place in the event.

Although it didn’t come easily for Shipley. He was playing the final qualifiers on the longest day of the year in the sport. The 36 holes were all completed today. So he had to run through the entire two rounds of action in one day to ensure qualification. However, having completed his education 50 miles east of here at Ohio State University, he must have been familiar with the venue more than others on the field. That probably helped him top the leaderboard alongside Zac Blair.

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But overcoming the poor form on the PGA Tour must not have been easy for Shipley. This year, he has played 13 events and only made 3 cuts. That must have been playing at the back of his mind all day long throughout the longest day in golf. He beat those nerves and everyone in the field to earn a qualifying spot in the 2026 U.S. Open field.

There were a few other names besides Neal Shipley who also made the field for the 2026 U.S. Open. Let’s see who else will be competing at Shinnecock Hills this year.

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Who else will be joining Neal Shipley at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this year?

Neal Shipley was a part of the field that was playing the final rounds of qualifiers for the 2026 U.S. Open. In the previous rounds, pros like Caleb Suratt, Tom Kim, and Graeme McDowell had already confirmed their places in the tournament.

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One other golfer who had been fighting hard to earn his spot was Ben Kohles. He had just come off winning the 2026 BMW Charity Pro-Am in the Korn Ferry Tour a day prior. Leaving his daughters behind mid-celebration in South Carolina, Kohles rushed to Woodmont Country Club in Maryland overnight to finish second in the qualifier. He will also be joining the field for the major next week.

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Other notable names to qualify are Miles Russell, who had Charlie Woods as his caddie, and Billy Horschel. Max Homa came close to qualification in Toronto, Canada, after pushing things to the playoffs. This will be the second year in a row he won’t play the U.S. Open.