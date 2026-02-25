‘He’s Sick’: Brooks Koepka Opens up on Son Crew’s Health Setback

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 Brooks Koepka USA on the 18th tee during Round 3 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at St. Andrews Golf Club, St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland. 05/10/2024. Picture Thos Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey St. Andrews Old course St. Andrews Fife Scotland Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

Brooks Koepka‘s life changed tremendously after he joined LIV Golf. He got married to his now wife, Jena Sims. They also had their son, Crew. And over the last couple of years, the couple faced a lot of hardships with their son’s health after he was diagnosed with Flat Head Syndrome. Now that he is close to his family again on the PGA Tour, Koepka spoke about how he balances professional golf and his personal life.

“It’ll be interesting because hopefully — he’s sick right now, but hopefully he’s back in school by Thursday and Friday, so hopefully hang around for the weekend so he gets to come out,” Koepka told the reporters during the 2026 Cognizant Classic presser. He added, “But yeah, it’s super enjoyable. I rushed home last night. I got out of here by probably 6:40, maybe, and was just trying to rush home to catch him right before he went to bed.”

Being in the United States, Koepka has the luxury of returning home every day after playing golf. He didn’t have that when he played internationally on LIV Golf. With his son being sick right now, he is able to balance both sides of his life without compromising on either. This also allows him to remain less stressed about the situation back home.

Staying close to his family was one of the major reasons Koepka wanted to leave LIV Golf. And he’s fulfilling that goal. With that, he revealed how his routine at home is.

“It’s fun. This morning we were trying to keep it down in the gym to not wake him, so there’s a little bit of a weird element, too, of how do we work around him and his schedule, too. But it’s fun. I enjoyed when he’s got to come out the last few weeks and be there, and hopefully he gets to see maybe a warm reception. He’s going to see — if he’s out there on Saturday and Sunday, he’ll see a bunch of people he knows, so that’ll be fun for him.”

Like a dedicated father, Koepka works his schedule around his son. Ensuring that he doesn’t disturb his sleep, helping him indulge on the golf course, and familiarizing him with the people in the sport. Both he and his wife, Jena Sims, have also been involving Crew in their preparations for the upcoming PGA Tour event as well.

Sims designed a special t-shirt for her son with a ‘Home Game’ sticker. Koepka was seen working out with the 2-year-old in the gym.

Speaking of which, the 35-year-old also spoke about how fatherhood has changed him.

Being Crew’s father has changed Brooks Koepka

Following up on the conversation about Crew’s health, the reporter asked Brooks Koepka about the impact of fatherhood on his life. The PGA Tour pro had an interesting response.

“It’s changed me as a person. Definitely has. I think I’ve always wanted to be a dad, and getting the opportunity and being around him every day is special. Wake up with a smile on my face every day, just going to see how happy he is and how excited he is to see me.”

Jena Sims has mentioned on multiple occasions that Koepka always wanted to be a father. In fact, she even admitted that her husband was ready to have a child before her. So Koepka’s admission of the same doesn’t come as a surprise. But he also confessed that it’s quite fun.

“It’s a lot of fun, and then getting him — he’s started to want to hit balls the last couple weeks, so that’s been pretty cool. He got a little Cleveland set of an actual wood and a real iron. Before, it was like plastic stuff.”

Looks like Crew has already started playing with real miniature clubs. At only 2-years-old, he has stopped using the plastic golf kit and started practicing golf as it should be. That would probably excite Koepka as a father and a golfer. And he’s encouraging his son the right way.

“So I took him out to Atlantic Fields last weekend, I believe, last Saturday and Sunday. Obviously, being a metal wood, it’s a little bit heavier than the plastic set and plastic ball that he’s been hitting, so he kind of hit it and it went quite a bit further, and his reaction was quite cool. It was awesome to see as a dad.”

Playing with real clubs means Crew can actually experience how impactful every stroke can be. While they are still miniature clubs, they still generate a lot more speed and loft than any plastic kit children use for fun. While his father is still enjoying his fruitful years, Crew may have started his journey towards a career in the sport. And that’s something Koepka dreams of.

“I want him to play golf and enjoy it so we can go do it as a family. But he’s taken to it. He watched a lot of hockey the last few days, too, so that’s been fun. Took a stick to the face the other day at the house, so that was interesting. It’s been a while since that happened. It definitely hurts. I feel Jack Hughes and his pain a little bit, but didn’t lose a tooth, thankfully. But it’s so much fun just getting to see him kind of evolve and grow.”

It seems like Brooks Koepka is letting Crew experience everything at a very young age. From the pain to the pleasure, whether it’s golf or hockey, the 2-year-old hasn’t been restricted from anything. As long as his son remains safe and healthy with his parents always around to watch over him, Koepka is certainly doing a great job being a father.