‘He’s Not Even Close’: Brandel Chamblee Drops Blunt Verdict on Rory McIlroy vs Scottie Scheffler Debate

In February 2024 at the Genesis Invitational, Rory McIlroy advised Scottie Scheffler to switch to a mallet-style putter to provide him a better margin for error. The #1 immediately took the advice to heart at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and started the season in which he won seven titles; nine if you count the Olympic Gold and the Hero World Challenge. Two years later, Brandel Chamblee put the finger on why Scheffler is climbing up the ladder of success quicker than McIlroy ever could.

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“There’s 20 years of data for Rory. Sneaking up on 10 for Scottie. Rory is one of the greatest players of all time. This speaks to how unbelievably talented Scottie is,” Chamblee told his wife, Bailey, during The Favorite Chamblee podcast from May 25, 2026.

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McIlroy and Scheffler have always been pitted against each other. Even though they share a lot of mutual respect, being the top two golfers in the world has created an organic rivalry between them. But they have often acknowledged the other’s talent on the fairway.

For instance, during the 2026 Cadillac Championship press conference Scheffler admitted, “I think when you look at just his game specifically I think his ability to drive the ball is, I mean I think it’s the best that I’ve seen.” When speaking his mind of replicating what McIlroy does with the driver.

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On the other hand, the world #2 also praised Mr. Inevitable for his “relentlessness” on the golf course that brings him immense success.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, McIlroy told the press, “I think it is, it’s his relentlessness. The comfort in which he does the same things over and over. It’s the little… It’s not flashy, but he dots his i’s and crosses his Ts and does all the right things. I think it’s that relentless pursuit of the process and not just letting the outcome happen.”

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However, Brandel Chamblee stated, “If you cherry-pick, the very best year Rory’s ever had, in terms of scoring average, is 2022. He averaged 68.6 and change. Scottie, who has not had nearly as many years on the tour to cherry-pick from, last year averaged 68.1. That is half a shot better, a round.”

McIlroy himself was quite relentless in 2022. In 16 appearances, he finished in the top-10 in ten separate events. The Northern Irishman grabbed three big wins, nearly ended his Augusta National curse with a runner-up finish, and also ended in the top-10 in the other three majors. Despite that, his scoring average was 68.9 while Scheffler’s was 68.89 the same year. Last year, the #1 averaged 67.99. Despite enduring a relatively poor season this year, he averages 68.07.

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“Scottie has won the lowest scoring average three years in a row. Rory never did that. Rory did win the Vardon Trophy four times. But he never did it consecutively for three years in a row. Only people to do that are Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, and Lee Trevino.”

“Whatever metric you want to use, the best Rory has played, over the course of a year, he’s not even close to what Scottie has done last year.”

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Tiger Woods had the lowest scoring average for five consecutive seasons on the PGA Tour from 1999 to 2003. Tom Watson achieved the feat in three consecutive seasons from 1977 to 1979. Lee Trevino did it from 1970 to 1972. McIlroy has done it twice in a row in 2012 and the 2013-14 seasons. However, Scheffler could join the prestigious club this year after achieving the feat in 2024 and 2025. Ironically, the man who can stop him is the Northern Irishman himself, who is placed second in the rankings. And he might need to break his scoring average record to beat the #1.

“Rory has been doing this for a long time. What Rory has never done is lead the PGA Tour in strokes gained – approach. He has finished second once. That was with Tiger Woods back in 2012. Scottie has led strokes gained – approach for three years.”

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McIlroy won four titles in 2012, including the PGA Championship. He finished second behind Brandt Snedeker and ahead of Tiger Woods in the FedEx Cup. Despite that, the 82-time PGA Tour champion had 0.222 better strokes gained from approach shots the one time McIlroy was in contention for the spot. The next best finish he has had in the category was an 8th place in the 2022-23 season.

“Rory has never led the PGA Tour for greens in regulation. Scottie, this is his third year in the lead.”

Prior to the 2026 season, McIlroy’s best finish in the GIR stats was a 6th in the 2013-14 season. It’s the first time he has pushed to the top of the list this year, as he is sitting in third place. Even then, McIlroy is sitting 2.08% behind Scheffler in first place. This is when the #1 is not even having his best season this year. It justifies what the Northern Irishman said when he claimed that his rival is inevitable even when he doesn’t have his best stuff.

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Imago PGA, Golf Herren Masters Tournament – Final Round Apr 13, 2025 Augusta, Georgia, USA Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy react during the green jacket ceremony after the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Augusta Augusta National Golf Club Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexGoodalex 20250413_tdc__362

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler definitely have a one-of-a-kind relationship. But they are also at different points in their career. And the Northern Irishman’s goals might be different from what the #1 is aiming for.

While Scottie Scheffler looks for world domination, Rory McIlroy is in search of history

Looking at the way he is playing, Scottie Scheffler’s primary goal is world domination, even if it doesn’t seem that way, judging by his form in 2026. But the #1 is determined to keep improving his game everywhere he goes. For the time being, however, he wants to keep it within the borders of the red, white, and blue.

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“I think I have the understanding that I’m never going to get there [perfection]. This is a game that can’t be perfected. But I think that’s what always keeps you coming back. Because you can always get a little bit better, you can always get a little bit sharper. And there’s nothing better than hitting the ball exactly the way you want to. That’s one of the best feelings ever. I think as golfers we’re all kind of chasing that,” Scheffler told the media during the 2026 American Express presser.

If he gets better beyond this point, then it would be impossible to stop him. But if there is anyone who has been able to do so in the last couple of years, it has been Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman restricted the #1 and everyone else on the field at Augusta National for two years in a row. But his goals are much larger than just improving his game. Especially after having achieved what he previously thought was the pinnacle of golf.

“I thought the career Grand Slam was the destination, but realised it’s not. I’m still on a journey. Part of the reason why I probably struggled for 10 years is that I thought that was the destination. And in reality, it’s just a point on the journey. I’m a young guy, I still have a lot of years left. I want to win more; I want to have more success. So I don’t think there is a final destination,” McIlroy told Todd Lewis of The Golf Channel.

To summarize, winning the Green Jacket twice in a row was a huge achievement. He was the first one since Tiger Woods to claim the feat. But now that he is here, McIlroy has realized that he still has many more years left in his career. And he is hungrier to win many more majors.

So, as Scottie Scheffler is aiming to win every tournament on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy is focused on winning every major he can. That has been their strategy when it comes to participating in tournaments this year as well. The Northern Irishman skipped nearly every Signature event between the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship except the Truist Championship. Scottie Scheffler tried to play almost every event except the one leading up to his trip to Aronimink.