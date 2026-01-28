Hideki Matsuyama Lashes Out at PGA Tour as Brooks Koepka Returns Without Serving Any Suspension

Not everyone is a fan of the PGA Tour just allowing Brooks Koepka an easy way into the system. Wyndham Clark shared his dissatisfaction with the ‘Returning Members Programme’ that gave the former LIV Golf pro a chance to return immediately a couple of weeks ago. And now Hideki Matsuyama has also revealed to have similar views.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 2021 Masters Tournament champion told Today’s Golfer, “I think it’s pretty amazing that Brooks had the courage to make that decision. But I’m puzzled that the PGA Tour didn’t explain anything to the players. At the very least, I didn’t know that such a rule was in place.”

“While there has been a financial hit, what about the non-monetary aspects? What happened to the rule that players who participated in LIV were not allowed to compete for a year? That’s what I’m thinking about more.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While commending Koepka for his courage to return, Matsuyama was shocked by the PGA Tour’s decision. Most former LIV Golf pros have been made to wait a year and earn their membership back into the PGA Tour. Eugenio Chacarra is a great example of someone who’s trying to win his card by performing in the DP World Tour. However, the ex-Smash GC captain was just allowed to buy his way into the roster.

Clark also had the same views about the situation as he had stated, “I personally really like Brooks, and I think it’s ultimately really good for the PGA Tour, but also, it’s kind of frustrating that he’s able to get the cake and also eat it, so I’m very torn.”

As both major champions explained, it was unfair to everyone else to allow Koepka to get an easy way in. He did have to pay $85 million for it, but the former LIV Golf pro didn’t serve the year’s suspension or earn his membership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead, the PGA Tour have are having to work around having Koepka on the field. And they have already started making compromises to accommodate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Is the PGA Tour bending too many rules for Brooks Koepka?

On the surface, it may seem like a big win for Brian Rolapp & Co. LIV Golf has lost one of their biggest stars, and the PGA Tour has retained a five-time major champion. However, Brooks Koepka’s first appearance suggests that he might prove to be a headache for the Tour.

Koepka is set to return to action in the Farmers Insurance Open this week. Many would have thought that he would take the place of an existing member on the field. But the PGA Tour hasn’t allowed that. Instead, they have decided to increase the field size of the Torrey Pines event from 144 to 147 to accommodate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s right, the Farmers Insurance Open will be played with a field of 147 golfers. Two alternatives that had previously not made the tournament will now be included. Since Koepka doesn’t have a FedEx Cup ranking, we can assume that’s how every event that includes him will be handled this season. That might prove to be a huge headache for the PGA Tour.