Hideki Matsuyama Puts on a Show and Stops Scottie Scheffler From a Three-Peat

He started the year with a win, and now he’s ending 2025 by lifting a title. Hideki Matsuyama dominated the field at Albany in the Bahamas to claim his second Hero World Challenge title. And he did so in a spectacular fashion, after a flawless final round performance to ward off any threat from his peers.

The biggest turning point of the day for Matsuyama came on the 10th hole. Sitting 116 yards from the hole, he chipped the ball in perfectly towards the cup for a great hole-out. That pushed him up to the top of the leaderboard. But that wasn’t enough.

Alex Noren also climbed up the ladder. He remained under the radar and slowly gained momentum to rise to the top. An 18th hole birdie helped Noren secure a playoff battle with Matsuyama for the title. However, Hideki proved to be just a little too good in the end as he struck an excellent approach shot on the first playoff hole itself. That made it impossible for Alex to fight for the title and the $1 million paycheck.

Interestingly, it seemed like Scottie Scheffler had it in the bag after 54 holes. The world #1 looked consistent across the three days. Going into Championship Sunday, he was only 1 stroke behind the leaders as he was focused on winning his third consecutive Hero World Challenge title.

But Hideki Matsuyama was just too good in the end. He avoided making any mistakes throughout the day. And when Scheffler was crumbling under pressure, the Japanese pro remained calm and continued to push towards the top.

With the second Hero World Challenge title in his pocket, what is next for Hideki Matsuyama? Let’s understand what will change for him after the big win.

What’s next for Hideki Matsuyama after stopping Scottie Scheffler from achieving the 3-peat?

Hideki Matsuyama started the year by breaking the record for the lowest score in a PGA Tour event. He managed a 35-under par in The Sentry back in January 2025 at Kapalua Plantation Course. He ended the season by becoming the sixth player to win the Hero World Challenge more than once. And he was rewarded handsomely for it.

We’re not just talking about the $1 million paycheck. Before the event began, he was the world #20 player. After claiming victory in the Bahamas, he will jump up into the top-10 world rankings.

Beyond that, Matsuyama will also be participating in the upcoming season of TGL. He represents Boston Common Golf alongside Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, & Keegan Bradley. They are scheduled to begin their campaign for the second season on January 3, 2026.

Unfortunately, Matsuyama won’t be able to defend The Sentry title next season. The PGA Tour has already confirmed the cancellation of the Signature $20 million event for 2026. As reported, the Kapalua Plantation Course doesn’t meet the PGA Tour standards to host a tournament. Hence, Hideki Matsuyama won’t get the opportunity to defend his title next year.