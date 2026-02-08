Hideki Matsuyama vs Michael Thorbjornsen Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More

Playing in his 48th PGA Tour event, Michael Thorbjornsen is eager to grab his first win. And he’s fighting hard to claim the title at TPC Scottsdale. But he’s facing a tough challenge from Hideki Matsuyama. As they near the end of the 2026 WM Phoenix Open, let’s take a look at how well Thorbjornsen has done in his career so far, as compared to his opponent on Championship Sunday, Matsuyama.

We’re not discussing his achievements, but rather his career earnings. The 24-year-old has been exceptional in his two years since receiving his card. He has had two runner-ups and a third-place finish. Overall, he has finished inside the top-10 nine times already. That has helped him earn $3,700,248.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as Matsuyama goes, he has had quite an established career on the PGA Tour. The Japanese pro has already won 11 times in his career and also has 8 international titles to his name. His biggest win came in 2021, when he beat Will Zalatoris, Jordan Spieth, and Xander Schauffele to win the Masters Tournament. His glorious career has helped him earn $62,428,387 through his efforts on the PGA Tour.

Matsuyama has also played across Asia and won multiple events over there. Moreover, his paychecks from major performances have also added to his total career earnings. He has made more than $10 million from his efforts outside the PGA Tour. Overall, his career earnings have gone up to $73,067,804, according to Spotrac.

ADVERTISEMENT

USA Today via Reuters Jun 14, 2024; Pinehurst, North Carolina, USA; Hideki Matsuyama reacts after hitting from the bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Pinehurst No. 2. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

These are all the paychecks that both individuals have earned from their efforts on the fairway. Let’s look at their sponsorship deals and endorsements that also help them make bank.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Hideki Matsuyama and Michael Thorbjornsen’s brand endorsements

While he may not won any events yet, Michael Thorbjornsen has proven himself to be a star on the rise in the PGA Tour. And that has helped him attract many big brands in the last couple of years.

ADVERTISEMENT

He is signed with Betterment, a financial services firm based in New York. Another business that the American pro has aligned himself with is Entrata, a property management software.

Some sports and performances aligned brands that are endorsing Thorbjornsen are Foresight Sports, Urban Golf Performance, Whoop, and Bushnell Golf. Lastly, he is also backed by Adidas and TaylorMade.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as Hideki Matsuyama goes, he has a number of big brands that sponsor him. He is endorsed by Tokyo Electron, NTT Data, and Nomura Securities. Apart from that, the Japanese pro is also signed with Asics, Oakley, and Lexus.

Lexus also designed a special car named after the PGA Tour for the first time since Lincoln Town Car did it for Jack Nicklaus in 1993. The Lexus LX700h Hideki Matsuyama Edition was released in March 2025 to celebrate the Japanese pro’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last couple of brands in Matsuyama’s list of endorsements are Srixon and Cleveland. They are his equipment partners that offer him golf clubs, balls, and bags.