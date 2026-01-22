‘Hideous’: Jason Day Sparks Outrage With Outfit Choice at PGA Tour Season Debut

Malbon has done it again! It was not that long ago when Jason Day was asked to take off his vest. The fashion icon of golf wore a controversial outfit during the 2024 Masters Tournament, and he faced considerable criticism for it. Fans also questioned the brand for dressing him in the outfit. History is repeating itself at the Pete Dye Stadium Course this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He certainly wasn’t asked to take off his vest this time around. That’s because Day deceived everyone by sporting Malbon’s camouflage pants. He paired them with a black polo.

Intrigued by the outfit choice, NUCLR GOLF asked the netizens to rate it. They tweeted, “🚨🪖😲 #LOOK — Use one word/GIF to describe Jason Day’s fit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It wasn’t like Day’s choice of attire wasn’t already a topic of discussion. But the fans were still intrigued by what Malbon had picked for him to wear in the first round of the 2026 American Express.

Netizens didn’t hold back on their views about the Australian veterans’ outfit. In fact, some also got quite creative with their comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Day’s controversial outfit gets mixed reviews

There wasn’t a common theme in the comments section regarding Jason Day’s Malbon outfit in the first round of the 2026 American Express. Except maybe everyone was surprised by what the brand had chosen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As someone wrote, “Somebody’s gotta tell Jason Day to put on some pants.” Playing along with Malbon’s attempt to disguise Day on the greens, they suggested that he wasn’t wearing any pants at all. The camouflage print probably blended into the grass really well for them to notice.

Offended by the fashion icon’s poor choice of attire, someone bluntly called it “Hideous.” The combination of camo pants and a black t-shirt is classic army attire. And considering that Day is looking to break his winless streak, looking good might not be his top priority.