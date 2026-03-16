Historic Golf Course Hit by Brutal Storm Just Days After Season Opening

It has been nearly 50 years since the Hobble Creek Golf Course was founded. While it may not have hosted the biggest tournaments, it is still considered one of the most historic courses in Utah. Hence, the locals would be deeply upset with the brutal incident the course had suffered recently.

As Tim Schmitt of Golfweek reported, “Hobble Creek Golf Course, which sits about a half-hour to the east of Provo in the Wasatch Mountains, will remain dark for several days after powerful overnight winds ripped through the property, leaving a trail of fallen and damaged trees across the layout.”

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Weather reports reveal that the region saw extremely strong winds with gusts going up to 60-75 mph. Other than the course, the Spriville region also experienced a lot of damage, with many of the trees uprooted.

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Interestingly, the forecasters had already sent out warning messages to the locals about the storm. Around 94 million people had received some level of severe weather warning from the meteorologists.

Other than strong winds, the region also experienced thunderstorms and precipitation. After setting an overnight path of destruction, the warning was finally lifted on Sunday morning. But not before it had left the course in a condition that would take several days to clear. The course officials confirmed that the venue will be closed for the next few days as they clear the debris and make it playable again. However, they haven’t provided an exact date on when the course will reopen for the public.

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It’s unfortunate, as the course had just been opened for the season on Friday, March 13, 2026. After Mother Nature’s intervention, it’s hard to imagine how the management will recover from the financial losses.

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Imago October 19, 2010 – Orlando, Florida, UNITED STATES – The ninth hole on the South Course at Grand Cypress on Oct. 19, 2010 in Orlando, Florida…… 2010 Scott A. Miller Copyright: xScottxA.xMillerx

This isn’t the first time bad weather has played a spoilsport on golf recently. Some other incidents have led to far more drastic outcomes.

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Pro golf events that have been disrupted due to bad weather in the last few months

The weather has been a mean mistress in professional golf quite on a number of occasions over the last year. It has led to quite a few delays and even some rounds getting cancelled.

The season-opening event for the LPGA Tour saw the worst of it. After Nelly Korda‘s incredible performance in the penultimate round, poor conditions forced the Sunday of the HGV Tournament of Champions 2026 to be cancelled. The LPGA Tour essentially gifted Korda the title, helping her break her winless streak.

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Something similar happened at Pebble Beach a couple of years ago. After Wyndham Clark took the lead in the third round, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2024 was shortened to 54 holes. Ludvig Aberg ended up taking the fall for it as he fell short of tying with Clark for the Signature event by one stroke.