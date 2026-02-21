Hollywood Star Caught Gasping at Jordan Spieth’s Shot at the Genesis Invitational

May 24, 2025: Jordan Spieth on the 16th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. /Cal Media Fort Worth United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250524_zma_c04_036 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

May 24, 2025: Jordan Spieth on the 16th hole during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, TX. /Cal Media Fort Worth United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250524_zma_c04_036 Copyright: xGrayxSiegelx

Essentials Inside The Story Jordan Spieth's eagle shot amuses his fan from the Hollywood

Spieth has been doing okay compared to the way he began at the Riviera Country Club

He's currently tied for 15 with 6 under par score with six others

Jordan Spieth may not be in a winning position at Riviera Country Club at the moment. But he is doing what gets his fans the most excited. Interestingly, one of those this time was the actress, Kathryn Newton, who joined the field as a guest analyst.

“Is he going to go over this little fringe? That’s when you know he’s good.” Newton said, watching keenly as Spieth played his third stroke on the par-5 first hole. “I’d be trying to flop it like an imbecile. Oh! *Gasps* That was so good! Let’s go! Let’s go, Jordan! You can’t do that.”

The camera, as they always do, switched quickly to Newton after Spieth’s ball rolled over and landed 2 feet and 2 inches away from the hole. She could be seen hopping with excitement, cheering on the three-time major champion. Her thrill wasn’t unwarranted. After all, what would have been a challenging lie for Spieth turned into an easy birdie.

Like Newton, the crowd was also excited to watch Spieth’s masterful stroke. Everyone started clapping and cheering as soon as the ball started getting close to the hole. The fans knew that the 32-year-old had hit a picture-perfect stroke considering the position he was in and how he started the day.

Starting the round at 5-under par, Spieth got an early advantage thanks to his amazing short-game play. He ended up jumping to T13 on the leaderboard after scoring the birdie. But he was still 6 strokes away from the top of the leaderboard with 17 holes to play for the day.

Speaking of which, even though he may not be winning, Spieth is happy with how he has been performing as of late.

Jordan Spieth has been more satisfied with his strokeplay recently

There are things Jordan Spieth still can’t do. For one, he is envious of Ludvig Aberg for easily hitting a long, straight drive down the fairway without worrying about the angle. But the three-time major champion still has a lot of positives to be happy about this season.

When he joined the No Laying Up podcast, Spieth confessed that his swing is “definitely structurally the best it has been since almost ten years.”

The PGA Tour pro revealed that he has been far more consistent recently. The only thing he needs to do now is get in more reps under his belt to maintain his composure. The 32-year-old also has fewer issues with injuries now. So, although golf fans are giving him a hard time about all the exemptions he’s getting, he has been working to get rid of those as well. But considering his star power, we can see why he gets those to begin with.

If he continues on this path, fans might get to see Spieth win titles regularly once again in the near future. Perhaps, he might give Kathryn Newton more moments to gasp when he gets back to his prime again.