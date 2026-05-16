‘Horrendous’: Jordan Spieth Becomes a Laughing Stock as His $95 Outfit at PGA Championship Goes Viral

All eyes are on Jordan Spieth at Aronimink Golf Club, but not just for what you might think. Yes, he has the career Grand Slam hanging over him, but that is not what everyone is talking about. Instead, it is the three-time major winner’s fashion choice during the third round of the 2026 PGA Championship that has grabbed attention, and for all the wrong reasons.

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X was packed with pictures of Spieth wearing a $95 Under Armour blue colored checkered polo with beige stripes. They paired it with navy blue pants. Sadly, the combination didn’t look good on the fairway.

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In a field that had PGA Tour’s fashion icons like Adam Scott and Keith Mitchell, Spieth’s absurd outfit choice didn’t leave a positive impression, especially considering his status in the sport. He is a beloved figure in golf, and the fans were certainly going to scrutinize every move he makes.

With two more rounds to play, he won’t be too worried about the criticism over the poor fashion choice. He has already expressed concerns over poor performance at Aronimink. However, if he does choose to check what the internet has to say about it, then he will have quite a few comments waiting for him.

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The netizens didn’t hold back on having a laugh at Spieth’s choice of attire. And they shared their creative responses on it in the comment section.

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Jordan Spieth’s third round attire in Pennsylvania becomes the laughing stock around the world

The fans are divided between whether they should cheer Jordan Spieth or criticize him for the poor outfit choice. So they decided to poke fun at the 32-year-old instead.

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One of them said, “Spieth is wearing Tiger’s nine windows drill.”

Tiger Woods‘ famous nine-window drill is a popular practice method created by him to cover different flights of the ball. It helps them master ball control and shape the shot in various situations. The design on Spieth’s polo is similar to the diagram of the same method.

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Another user said, “You can’t shoot a respectable 68 in this shirt it’s either a 65 or a 75.”

They believe the absurd outfit choice can only result in an extreme result of more than 5-under or 5-over par. Spieth will require some out-of-the-box thinking to cover the five-stroke difference to the top of the table.

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A fan wrote, “Man looks like a Windows 98 screen saver.”

The nostalgic Windows 98 screensaver had the Windows logo in the center with the brown brick walls on the side. The fan seems to suggest that Spieth’s checkered polo would have looked like the brick walls if it were brown.

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Someone wrote, “Looks like one of my textbook covers from middle school.”

Even today, the middle school book covers still have checkered designs like Spieth’s polo t-shirt. The only difference is that they are either beige or burgundy in color.

A fan hilariously suggested, “Someone get sticky notes to Greller and have him play tic tac toe.”

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The boxes between the polo are perfectly sized to paste sticky notes for Spieth’s caddie, Michael Greller. They can certainly start playing X’s and O’s on it once the PGA Tour pro is done with his round.

Lastly, a fan said, “Horrendous…but unsurprising. It’s under armour. Looks like he bought it off the sales rack at Kohl’s.”

Maybe Spieth forgot to pack all his sponsored attire for the 2026 PGA Championship and had to get something from Under Armour to wear at the major. But if the brand actively chose to dress him up in that design, then it doesn’t look good on them.