How Did Golf Legend Fuzzy Zoeller Die? All About 74-YO’s Cause of Death

A Heartbreaking report came in just moments ago. NUCLR GOLF and many other news outlets revealed that Fuzzy Zoeller had passed away at the age of 74. And that had left the entire golf community in tears. Now the latest reports have come in, revealing the possible reason behind his passing.

As per sources, the potential cause of Zoeller’s death might be a heart attack. While nothing is confirmed yet, the latest reports do seem to be pointing in that direction. In fact, reports also suggest that it was a sudden heart attack, and the emergency services didn’t have enough time to get to him.

Apparently, one of Zoeller’s daughters reached out to Brian Naugle, the tournament director of the Insperity Invitational. She updated Naugle about her father’s passing on Thursday. However, no information about how he had passed had been revealed during their conversation.

The incident came as a surprise to many. Especially because Zoeller didn’t suffer from many health issues. He had chronic back injury pain when he was in high school. But other than that and old age, there weren’t any reports of him being in bad health or at serious risk.

Ironically, he used to warn his close friend, John Daly, to slow down on his eccentric lifestyle. In fact, they also had a bet that the Wild Thing won’t live past 50 if he continues to live that way. But both individuals ended up living long after that age before Zoeller’s recent passing. And Daly had also left a heartfelt eulogy remembering one of his closest friends.

As heartbreaking as his passing is, Fuzzy Zoeller’s life was packed with big moments & controversial incidents. And this is a good time to remember some of them.

Remembering Fuzzy Zoeller: The good & the not-so-bright side of his life

Fuzzy Zoeller was known for his enigmatic and vibrant personality. He liked to light up the room wherever he went and enjoyed being in the spotlight. But the late legend didn’t mind acknowledging his peers for their efforts as well.

Fans might remember his gesture towards Greg Norman in the 1984 U.S. Open. The Australian legend hit a very long putt from the fringe on the 72nd hole to tie the score. Zoeller knew he had seen brilliance at play there, and he picked up his white towel and waved it in the air. His forfeit was a sign of respect towards Norman and his brilliant putt.

At the same time, his comments have also come back to haunt him, even when he intended to compliment someone. After a round with Tiger Woods in 1997, Zoeller said, “That little boy is driving well and putting well and doing everything it takes to win. So you know what you guys do? Pat him on the back, say congratulations, and tell him not to serve fried chicken next year.”

His remark about ‘fried chicken’ was deemed racist, and it got him a lot of heat. Even though he was applauding the efforts of a young Woods. Even though he tried to explain himself in the end, it was already too late for Fuzzy Zoeller to get out of the messy situation. Nevertheless, that didn’t change the kind of person he was in the end.