How Did Harry Hall and His Wife Jordan Haines Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Harry Hall has been on an outstanding run over the last couple of years. He won his first PGA Tour title, the ISCO Championship in 2024. Despite a winless run last season, the Englishman was getting quite a few high-ranking finishes all year long. But ever since he began his career, his wife has always been by his side.

That’s because Hall and Jordan Haines have known each other for many years now. The 28-year-old was at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2017. The PGA Tour pro was studying Sociology during his time there. Haines was pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Health Care Administration.

They started dating soon after they met. Hall was still an amateur golfer then. Haines stood by his side as he progressed in his career. By 2020, he had made his Korn Ferry Tour debut as a member. A year later, in 2021, Hall proposed to Haines in the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. They remained engaged for a couple of years.

He earned his PGA Tour card in 2023. That’s the year the couple decided to tie the knot. They got married on December 19, 2023. They had their daughter, Lilah Hall, in July 2024. Hall had also won his first PGA Tour title, the ISCO Championship, in the same month. The couple certainly had a lot to celebrate in a very short period.

Speaking about his win, soon after capturing his first title, Hall acknowledged the support of his wife, saying, “She’s a star.” She provides him with a lot of emotional support. The PGA Tour pro admitted in an interview that they share an amazing bond, and she plays a vital role in his success. In an Instagram post, Hall expressed his deep connection with his wife by sharing a picture of them with a caption, “You’re my water when I’m stuck in the desert,” suggesting that she’s his savior.

On that note, let’s take a glimpse at the lives of Harry Hall and Jordan Haines through the lens of social media.

Harry Hall and Jordan Haines’ beautiful life

Jordan Haines often accompanies Harry Hall to PGA Tour and DP World Tour events. She also carries her daughter, Lilah, along with her to ensure the family stays close. But the couple also loves to travel around the world when he doesn’t have any professional commitments.

It certainly seems like they are waterbodies. There are quite a few pictures of the Hall’s visiting beaches or going on boat rides. In fact, they even announced Haines’ pregnancy on a beach in Waikiki, Honolulu. It also included a clip of Jordan writing ‘Baby Hall’ on the sand.

They also seem to enjoy celebrating festivals. Whether it’s Christmas or New Year’s, the couple is either dressed to party or in their cozy pajamas, posing in front of the Christmas tree. They often have their pet poodles accompanying them. Browsing through Harry Hall’s Instagram, it clearly seems that they live a very beautiful and happy life.