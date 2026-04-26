Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeGolf

How Did Matt Fitzpatrick & His Wife Katherine Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

google_perference

Add us on Google

Molin Sheth

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 26, 2026 | 4:56 PM EDT

HomeGolf

How Did Matt Fitzpatrick & His Wife Katherine Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

google_perference

Add us on Google

Molin Sheth

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 26, 2026 | 4:56 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Matt Fitzpatrick’s victory in the 2022 U.S. Open brought a huge change in his life. Yes, he was now a major winner. As a golfer, he was certainly thriving. But his personal life also took a huge positive turn in a direction he would have never expected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Expand Post

Not long after his triumph at the Country Club, the Englishman started dating Katherine Gaal. They kept their relationship hidden from the world for a while before going public in January 2023. As the news unraveled around the world and everyone caught up to it, the couple made another huge announcement. They got engaged in September 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Molin Sheth

2,067 Articles

Molin Sheth is a senior Golf writer at EssentiallySports and a key member of the ES Golf Trends Desk. He brings strong editorial judgment and a data-driven approach to uncovering the game’s overlooked angles, delivering insightful play-by-play reporting across golf’s four major championships. As part of the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program, an in-house initiative that mentors and develops writers through expert guidance and rigorous training, Molin works closely with industry-leading mentors to bring clarity and depth to a sport where precision matters and every shot tells a story.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT