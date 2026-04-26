How Did Matt Fitzpatrick & His Wife Katherine Meet? PGA Tour Pro’s Love Life Explored

Matt Fitzpatrick’s victory in the 2022 U.S. Open brought a huge change in his life. Yes, he was now a major winner. As a golfer, he was certainly thriving. But his personal life also took a huge positive turn in a direction he would have never expected.

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Not long after his triumph at the Country Club, the Englishman started dating Katherine Gaal. They kept their relationship hidden from the world for a while before going public in January 2023. As the news unraveled around the world and everyone caught up to it, the couple made another huge announcement. They got engaged in September 2023.