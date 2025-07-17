How Did Phil Mickelson & His Wife Amy Mickelson Meet? LIV Golf Veteran’s Love Life Revealed

It has been 28 years since Amy and Phil Mickelson tied the knot. The couple got married on November 19, 1996. They have enjoyed a beautiful life together, raising their three children. During this time, Mickelson also enjoyed an illustrious career as a professional golfer. However, the story of how the two met is just as interesting as their marriage.

According to Bunkered, Phil was still only 22 and had just turned pro when he first met Amy. They both were studying at Arizona State University. And it didn’t take long for the LIV Golf player to realize he had already fallen for her. Mickelson said, “I knew within 10 minutes that she was the woman he was going to marry,” as he spoke to his caddie, ‘Jim Bones’ MacKay, about Amy. That was only the beginning of their love story.