How Many Children Do Justin Leonard & His Wife, Amanda, Have Together? Former PGA Tour Veteran’s Family Revealed

Justin Leonard’s win in the 1997 Open Championship was one of the most remarkable battles of Championship Sunday. Coming back from a 5-stroke deficit after 54 holes, the 53-year-old won the Claret Jug by 3 strokes in one of the most unbelievable comebacks. 5 years later, the golf legend married the love of his life, Amanda. They built a beautiful life together that not only saw Leonard achieve a lot more success on the course but also witnessed his wife propel to the top of the broadcast network industry. While they prospered in their respective careers, the couple also became a bigger family.

Amanda & Justin Leonard’s family tree

There was no question that both Justin and Amanda were incredibly successful during their prime. Leonard is a 12-time PGA Tour winner, and his wife is the CEO of Perfectstorm Inc. Ltd. She has also previously worked at CNN under Mark Cuban, the multi-billion-dollar entrepreneur and a minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Amanda & Justin Leonard had 4 children together.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reese Ella Leonard is the eldest of their children. She was born on September 14, 2003, around a year after her parents got married. She has played alongside her father in the Par 3 Contest preceding the 2008 Masters Tournament. Reese should be a junior at the University of Virginia, according to Leonard’s interview with My Avid Golfer.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Their second-oldest, Avery Kate Leonard, was born on March 29, 2005. She is a sophomore at Southern Methodist University. Amanda & Justin’s eldest son, who is their third child, Luke Garrett Leonard, was born on July 22, 2006. Their youngest child, Skylar Charles Leonard, was born sometime in 2009. Both of them study at Benjamin School.

Out of all his children, Luke is the only one following in his father’s footsteps. He is pursuing a career in professional golf and signed with Villanova University in 2024. He will join the Class of 2029 and represent the Wildcats in collegiate golf. Alternatively, Luke has also been making appearances with his father, Justin Leonard, in the PNC Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Leonard (@justinleonard02) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While the family pursue their respective careers, they also like to spend time with each other away from their professions.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Leonards’ leisurely activities

Coming from a family of athletes, the Leonards are bound to live an active life. As both Justin and Luke still actively play golf, they often indulge in fitness activities. They also include their family on trails and hikes. One of the pictures shows the happy bunch celebrating Mother’s Day out with Amanda in what looks like the wild. But that is not the only type of activity they indulge in. Justin is also seen assisting his daughter, Avery, in making a dancing TikTok. The family also likes to go out skiing, cycling, or camping.

Alternatively, on a cold day out, the Leonards also don’t mind getting comfortable in the living room watching a movie together. But browsing through the veteran golfer’s Instagram, it’s evident that the family enjoys outdoor activities a lot more. You can add swimming, diving, and snowboarding to the mix as well. This certainly explains how Justin Leonard is still able to remain so energetic and lively at 53.