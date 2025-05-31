How Many Children Do Nick Taylor & His Wife Andie Have Together? A Look Into PGA Tour Pro’s Family Life

After receiving his PGA Tour card in 2015, Nick Taylor has often proven himself to be a threat on the course. Along the way, he has picked up 5 PGA Tour wins, including the Sony Open in Hawaii in 2025. In fact, the Canadian pro has won 1 title each year from 2023 to 2025, showcasing how he can remain consistent across multiple seasons. While he continues his pursuit of achieving glory on the PGA Tour, there is one person who has always been by his side.

The 37-year-old got married a year before he received his membership to Andie Taylor. The two tied the knot on May 11, 2014, and have been together since. They also have two other members in their small family who brighten up their world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Growing up in Nick Taylor’s household

After getting married in 2014, the Taylors waited 5 years before welcoming their first child to the world. On October 24, 2019, Andie gave birth to a son, Nick’s firstborn child. They named him Charlie Wells Taylor and introduced them to their fans and the world on Instagram. Charlie has often accompanied his father on the course from a very young age.

Andie was seen holding him at Pebble Beach Golf Links when Nick won the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. There was also an iconic picture of the toddler wearing the Masters Tournament jumpsuit sitting on the grass at ANGC with one of the course cabins in the backdrop. Charlie has also been featured in many of his dad’s Instagram posts. It’s like the world has watched him grow up, just like his parents.

Then, in May 2023, just around the time of their 8-year anniversary, Nick and Andie had another child, a daughter named Harper Mae Taylor. The PGA Tour pro shared a picture of her sleeping at their home a week after her birth. This little angel dropped by on the course for her father’s battle in the 2023 Tour Championship, where he finished at 25th. The pack of 4 has also been seen visiting Maui together. Harper’s last appearance on the course also happens to be at ANGC, where she, her mother, and her brother were all seen in the iconic Masters Tournament jumpsuits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Taylor (@nicktaylorgolf) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Nick continuing to travel the world for golf, we’re sure the fans will get to see the two young Taylors on the course many more times. Having said that, are either of them following their father’s footsteps?

Second generation of Taylors

Harper Taylor is still only two years old. So while she has appeared on golf courses quite often, she still has some time before everyone expects her to pick up the golf club. Having said that, many of the top golfers in the world today started playing when they were her age. So it won’t come as a surprise if fans witness her sinking the golf ball in the near future. Maybe she will take inspiration from her brother.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Why would she do that? It’s because the iconic picture of Charlie at ANGC was taken when he was barely a year old. And while his smile and the Cabins are the highlight of the photo, many would have missed out on seeing the children’s golf club resting on his lap. That’s not his only picture with a club.

Just a year later, in 2021, he was seen standing in front of an entire golf kit showing off his putter. Being surrounded by golf clubs at such a young age, Charlie and Mae are bound to start playing the sport very soon. Who knows, maybe Charlie and Mae Taylor will also become multi-time major winners in the future. Now that would be a Taylor family dream fans would love to see!